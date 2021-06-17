Columbia County Sheriff's K9 unit largely funded by donations

Haueter explained K9 Mattis is not really a family pet, even though he lives in the Haueter household.

“He is a member of the Sheriff’s Office,” Hauter said. “Each K9 unit goes through 16 hours of training a week. Along with that we try to get one hour of socialization for the dogs each week. This is when we go to schools, parks or into the sheriff’s office.”

“We do have a drug problem in Columbia County,” Haueter said. “The K9 units have recovered 18.8 pounds of drugs in the last six months.”

These K9 units are known for finding illegal substances in traffic stops but they are also used for lost person cases.

“We don’t like to think about but we can also use the dogs to track lost children or an older person with dementia,” Haueter said. The dogs track the scent of the missing person to help find them.

“It costs about $15,000-$18,000 to care for these dogs,” Haueter said. “99% of those funds come from donated services and not the taxpayer.”

Services donated to the K9 units goes from veterinary care, grooming, dog food and training facilities.