Columbia County Sheriff's K9 unit largely funded by donations

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has four K9 officers and is largely funded by donated services and works with volunteers.
Sergeant Jordan Haueter brought K9 Mattis to the county board meeting on Wednesday night. Mattis, a five and a half year old 90-pound German Shepherd from the Czech Republic, walked up to the podium with Haueter with a yellow ball in his mouth.
“That ball is how he knows its play time,” Haueter said. “When we take the ball away that’s when it’s time to work.”
Haueter and Mattis are a team, they are one of four of these K9 units the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department has at their use.
The three other K9 units are Deputy Tyler Henriksen and K9 Artus, Deputy Travis Lange and K9 Jax and Deputy Donald Stage and K9 Riley.
“All of our dogs are bred in the Czech Republic,” Haueter said. “I communicate with Mattis in (the language) Czech. Not in English or Spanish because Mattis won’t understand me.”
Haueter said the dogs don’t have an on/off switch for work.
“But that is kind of how they operate,” Haueter said. “It is important the dogs don’t work all the time. He knows when we’re at home we’re safe and not working. Then we get into the squad car he knows its time to work.”
Haueter explained K9 Mattis is not really a family pet, even though he lives in the Haueter household.
“He is a member of the Sheriff’s Office,” Hauter said. “Each K9 unit goes through 16 hours of training a week. Along with that we try to get one hour of socialization for the dogs each week. This is when we go to schools, parks or into the sheriff’s office.”
“We do have a drug problem in Columbia County,” Haueter said. “The K9 units have recovered 18.8 pounds of drugs in the last six months.”
These K9 units are known for finding illegal substances in traffic stops but they are also used for lost person cases.
“We don’t like to think about but we can also use the dogs to track lost children or an older person with dementia,” Haueter said. The dogs track the scent of the missing person to help find them.
Haueter said 99% of the costs of the K9 is paid for with donated services and materials.
“It costs about $15,000-$18,000 to care for these dogs,” Haueter said. “99% of those funds come from donated services and not the taxpayer.”
Services donated to the K9 units goes from veterinary care, grooming, dog food and training facilities.
“The Portage Veterinary clinic is just one of these groups who donate care to the K9 units,” Haueter said. “The vet donates 100% of the care the dogs get.”
Haueter ended the presentation with a demonstration of Mattis’ tracking skills. Sheriff Roger Brandner had hidden a training tool for detecting narcotics in the meeting room on Wednesday night.
Then Haueter took the yellow ball away from Mattis and the dog went to work. He weaved in and out of the rows of Supervisors and then headed to the walls of the room and continued his search.
“He’s a passive alerter, so he doesn’t bark or make a scene when he detects,” Haueter said. “You’ll see he will just lay down when he alerts something.”
It took K9 Mattis less than a minute to find the training tool and lied down when it was hidden. The dog was then immediately given back his yellow ball to play with.