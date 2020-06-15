Columbia County Sheriff's Office seeks help in Madison woman's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The death of a 22-year-old Madison woman is under investigation after the Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a report Sunday that she had jumped from a moving vehicle.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office received a 911 call at 4:02 a.m. reporting that a woman had jumped from a moving vehicle near N9371 County Highway AA in the town of Lewiston

While deputies were responding to the incident location, they received updated information that woman was being transported by a private vehicle to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Columbia County deputies and Portage police officers made contact with the vehicle near Highway 127 and La Dawn Drive in the Portage. Law enforcement personnel immediately removed the woman from the vehicle and began life saving measures who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

The woman, Taylor B. Ninnemann, was transported by ambulance to the Divine Savior Hospital and later transferred by Med-Flight to UW Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jeremiah L. Collins 24, Madison, was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved. Collins appeared intoxicated and was subsequently arrested and transported to Columbia County Jail. The investigation remains active. Initial information is that Collins and Ninnemann were arguing right before going into the vehicle.

If anyone has information about this incident or saw Collins or Ninnemann this weekend, please contact Detective Sgt. Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166 ex 3315.