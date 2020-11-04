Columbia County shooting range to re-open later this week

The Columbia County Shooting Range will re-open Thursday after being closed for repairs and upgrades for over a year.

The Department of Natural Resources owned and operated gun range at W6273 King Road outside of Poynette will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays.

The facility will be closed on Wednesdays to allow for maintenance and provide time law enforcement training.

The range was closed after heavy rainfall flooded and damaged parts of the range last year. Brenda Von Rueden, DNR target range specialist said the facility was also closed for upgrades and to establish user protocols amid COVID-19.

Repairs made to the facility include installing new target stands and holders, repairing bullet backstops and repairing a shooting shed on the 100-yard rifle range. A storage building was also added to the property.

COVID-19 safety protocols include:

Wearing masks and gloves

Using hand sanitizer

Waiting in vehicles for ranges to become available

Leave immediately after shooting