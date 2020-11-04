Columbia County shooting range to re-open later this week

The Columbia County Shooting Range will re-open Thursday after being closed for repairs and upgrades for over a year.
The Department of Natural Resources owned and operated gun range at W6273 King Road outside of Poynette will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays.
The facility will be closed on Wednesdays to allow for maintenance and provide time law enforcement training.
The range was closed after heavy rainfall flooded and damaged parts of the range last year. Brenda Von Rueden, DNR target range specialist said the facility was also closed for upgrades and to establish user protocols amid COVID-19.
Repairs made to the facility include installing new target stands and holders, repairing bullet backstops and repairing a shooting shed on the 100-yard rifle range. A storage building was also added to the property.
COVID-19 safety protocols include:
- Wearing masks and gloves
- Using hand sanitizer
- Waiting in vehicles for ranges to become available
- Leave immediately after shooting
The 25-foot handgun range on the site will remain closed until spring 2021, when a bullet catcher is expect to be installed. Until that range reopens, no handgun or pistol shooting will be allowed at the rifle and shotgun ranges, said Von Rueden.
Von Rueden said there will likely be DNR staff on site to monitor behavior and adherence to the rules, which will be posted on signs throughout the range.
Prior to the closing of the range, the Poynette Police department used the site for training and annual state certifications, Police Chief Eric Fisher said.
“We don’t need anything more than they have for us, we’ll definitely go back,” said Fisher.
Nearby Portage Police Department Chief Kieth Klafke said his department does not use shooting range for training or qualification.
The continued operation of the facility and facility repairs are funded through grants in the Wildlife Restoration Act.
