Columbia County suggests limiting visitors but will not close county parks

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors' Executive Committee is looking at options to limit out-of-state travelers to the county as well as closing county parks to limit the spread of COVID-19 as warmer weather approaches.
Legally, the county can't limit or prohibit interstate travel, but can suggest that seasonal visitors, such as people who have summer homes in the county but live out of state, do not travel there, said Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf.
“Folks are still checking on seasonal properties to make sure they are OK," Ruf said, "and it’s the time when people are opening up cottages or other homes.”
Additionally, Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended his stay-at-home order until May 26, which encourages people to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel, including travel to second or vacation homes.
Supervisor Barry Pufaul was in favor of continuing to allow out-of-state travelers into the county, as many of them are coming only to be in their seasonal home.
“I don’t think it's a thing that I want to vote for right now. I think these people that own these places on the lake, they come up and as I’ve seen they go right into their house and stay away from everybody,” said Pufaul. “I don't want to do that right now. If it becomes a greater problem, if we over-tax our hospitals because of it, then that’s something we can deal with then.”
Supervisor JoAnn Wingers expressed her desire to suggest non-residents limit their travel to the county, to limit the potential to spread coronavirus.
“I think we should be proactive instead of reactive,” said Wingers. “They say we can’t close the borders, but that’s like shutting the barn door after the horse is out.”
While the county cannot legally take action to limit travelers coming in, the governor's extended order states that county health officers do have the power to close local parks if it is too difficult to ensure social distancing.
The committee decided that it would leave all six county parks open, along with boat landings and campgrounds.
“The county-owned parks, we don’t have a lot of parks but I don’t think the sheriff has had anything that would call to close them,” said Ruf. “Public health doesn’t want to close them or the boat landings. We can’t close them just because they’re there.”
The county will also place portable restrooms in its parks, as they are regularly scheduled to do so.
“I think we should put them in, because not putting them in is not going to stop them from coming up here,” said Committee Chairman Vern Gove. “I’d rather have them going in there than going outside.”
Normally the contracted company the county uses to handle upkeep of the portable restrooms cleans them once a week, but will likely increase the cleaning schedule this season.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.