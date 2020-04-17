Columbia County suggests limiting visitors but will not close county parks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors' Executive Committee is looking at options to limit out-of-state travelers to the county as well as closing county parks to limit the spread of COVID-19 as warmer weather approaches.

Legally, the county can't limit or prohibit interstate travel, but can suggest that seasonal visitors, such as people who have summer homes in the county but live out of state, do not travel there, said Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf.

“Folks are still checking on seasonal properties to make sure they are OK," Ruf said, "and it’s the time when people are opening up cottages or other homes.”

Additionally, Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended his stay-at-home order until May 26, which encourages people to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel, including travel to second or vacation homes.

Supervisor Barry Pufaul was in favor of continuing to allow out-of-state travelers into the county, as many of them are coming only to be in their seasonal home.