Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 22: Mike Raether

Name: Mike Raether

Age: 71

Address: 102 Greenview Drive, Columbus, Wisconsin

Job: I was employed for 40 years at American Packaging in Columbus. I retired but, went back to work because my wife was not retired. I currently working at Schumann printers in the Bindery division. I plan to retire from in mid-March.

Prior elected office: NONE

Other public experience:

Email or website:

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I feel the people of Columbia County have the right to receive fair and unbias representation. Meeting the challenge of the current opioid crisis and a change in representation in Columbus so that the voices of the people are heard.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

I believe the top issues are the opioid crisis, lack of resources and the health concerns of our aging population.

The state is earmarked to receive funding from the federal government for the opioid epidemic, I believe this money should be distributed between the counties for the benefit of the people.