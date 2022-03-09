 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 22: Mike Raether

  • 0

Name: Mike Raether

Age: 71

Address: 102 Greenview Drive, Columbus, Wisconsin

Job: I was employed for 40 years at American Packaging in Columbus. I retired but, went back to work because my wife was not retired. I currently working at Schumann printers in the Bindery division. I plan to retire from in mid-March.

Prior elected office: NONE

Other public experience:

Email or website:

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I feel the people of Columbia County have the right to receive fair and unbias representation. Meeting the challenge of the current opioid crisis and a change in representation in Columbus so that the voices of the people are heard.

People are also reading…

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

I believe the top issues are the opioid crisis, lack of resources and the health concerns of our aging population.

The state is earmarked to receive funding from the federal government for the opioid epidemic, I believe this money should be distributed between the counties for the benefit of the people.

Mike Raether

Raether
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Stephanie Gunderson

WISCONSIN DELLS / PORTAGE—Stephanie Gunderson, age 47, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. A celebration of life wil…

Tracy (Walsh) Tomaloff

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL—Tracy (Walsh) Tomaloff, age 56, of Port Charlotte, FL formerly of Mauston, WI and New Lisbon, WI.

Douglas S. Tessmer

Douglas S. Tessmer

PITTSVILLE—Douglas R. Tessmer, age 61, of Pittsville, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile a…

Nancy Ann (Waterman) McGann

Nancy Ann (Waterman) McGann

BARABOO—It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our mother, Nancy Ann (Waterman) McGann, age 84, of Baraboo. Nancy died…

Watch Now: Related Video

A magpie is caught on video trying to assist a mailman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News