Columbia County supervisors briefed on county government during pandemic

Columbia County’s five new supervisors got an introduction to department heads and how county government functions during the COVID-19 pandemic at the new supervisor orientation Monday.
The supervisors, Liz Miller of Caledonia, Darren Schroder of Columbus, Doug Ferguson, Denise Brusveen of Poynette and Steven Rohrbeck of Portage received information on the current structure of the board, which is temporarily the same as the last term due to the boards inability to meet and reorganize in person.
“This is a really interesting time to join the county board," said Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf. "You’ll see that folks are having to get creative in a lot of areas of local government. We have to do a lot of things we haven’t done before. It’s a lot to ask, especially for new county board members.”
Board Chairman Vern Gove of Portage told the new supervisors the structure and any committee assignments could change after the upcoming May 20 mandated reorganizational meeting.
Legally, the county has to be reorganized with newly elected officers and committee assignments by June 1, Ruf said.
“The typical structure of every county board in Wisconsin is every two years there’s an election, members are elected and then by law you have to have an organizational meeting,” Ruf said. “With the pandemic, counties tried to figure out how they were going to do that. What Columbia County opted to do was to just have our elections on a temporary basis, hold what we got, until we can get together and have a full county board meeting.”
Supervisors also heard from Comptroller Lois Schepp about how the county’s finances have been affected by coronavirus, and the need to be mindful of that going into planning for the 2021 budget.
“What we have to do, in August we have to settle taxes," Schepp said. "All the municipalities and schools get paid out their taxes. We have to pay them even if we haven’t collected all the taxes. It requires that we have a good cash flow. So when we talk about planning a year like this, it is concerning. This year is concerning because we have added expenses from COVID, and the revenue stream is very affected.”
Ruf gave the supervisors a crash course in open meeting laws, closed meeting sessions and public records requests.
“You hear a lot about running a government like a business, and in a lot of ways it does," Ruf said. "One of the ways it doesn’t is, government, we have to function in an open meetings public environment. The public has a right to know."
