Columbia County supervisors briefed on county government during pandemic

Columbia County’s five new supervisors got an introduction to department heads and how county government functions during the COVID-19 pandemic at the new supervisor orientation Monday.

The supervisors, Liz Miller of Caledonia, Darren Schroder of Columbus, Doug Ferguson, Denise Brusveen of Poynette and Steven Rohrbeck of Portage received information on the current structure of the board, which is temporarily the same as the last term due to the boards inability to meet and reorganize in person.

“This is a really interesting time to join the county board," said Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf. "You’ll see that folks are having to get creative in a lot of areas of local government. We have to do a lot of things we haven’t done before. It’s a lot to ask, especially for new county board members.”

Board Chairman Vern Gove of Portage told the new supervisors the structure and any committee assignments could change after the upcoming May 20 mandated reorganizational meeting.

Legally, the county has to be reorganized with newly elected officers and committee assignments by June 1, Ruf said.