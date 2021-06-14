Columbia County Supervisors get tour of jail

“Some inmates will walk in here and after seeing the body scanner will tell us – ‘hey, I’ve got so and so on me’ – because they know we’ll find it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The body scanner was brought in as a supplement to the strip searches done on inmates when they arrive. All inmates are strip searched when they are booked into the facility.

The jail recently had an incident where a Huber inmate brought an illegal substance into the jail. For that reason the county is looking at getting a second body scanner, probably through a grant, for the Huber facility.

“It’s amazing that people will go into their probation meeting and thinking they will be locked up they will try and hide something on them,” Stilson said.

Columbia County does offer drug rehabilitation programs at the jail, however it depends on the inmate to take advantage of the program.

“We cannot force inmates into these programs and these people need to want to get treatment. They shouldn’t be forced into the programs.”

Along with the concerns about drugs, the jail is becoming more aware of need for mental health programs.