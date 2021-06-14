Columbia County Supervisors get tour of jail

Members of the public safety committee were invited to take a tour of the Columbia County Jail on Monday morning following the monthly committee meeting.
Columbia County Jail consists of the secure facility and the Huber facility. Huber is a work release program for inmates. These inmates are monitored as they come and go including a list of their transportation.
Supervisors Chris Polzer and Nancy Long took the tour and were guided by Captain Jim Stilson.
The tour went through the secure facility and saw the booking area as well as the kitchen. Supervisors Polzer and Long also saw the laundry room, command center, medical center and video court room..
“It is definitely above average on cleanliness,” Polzer said.
Stilson said that is one of the facilities priorities.
“We will have inmates come through here and comment on how clean this facility is compared to others they have visited,” Stilson said.
Before the tour at the committee meeting, Stilson said that inmate count remains low with 100 inmates. Sheriff Roger Brandner said that is due, in part, to COVID-19 and not as many people being detained.
Stilson reported there has been an increase in inmates attempting to get paraphernalia, specifically drugs, into the jail.
“Some inmates will walk in here and after seeing the body scanner will tell us – ‘hey, I’ve got so and so on me’ – because they know we’ll find it.
The body scanner was brought in as a supplement to the strip searches done on inmates when they arrive. All inmates are strip searched when they are booked into the facility.
The jail recently had an incident where a Huber inmate brought an illegal substance into the jail. For that reason the county is looking at getting a second body scanner, probably through a grant, for the Huber facility.
“It’s amazing that people will go into their probation meeting and thinking they will be locked up they will try and hide something on them,” Stilson said.
Columbia County does offer drug rehabilitation programs at the jail, however it depends on the inmate to take advantage of the program.
“We cannot force inmates into these programs and these people need to want to get treatment. They shouldn’t be forced into the programs.”
Along with the concerns about drugs, the jail is becoming more aware of need for mental health programs.
“We’ve run into mental health issues in the last week,” Stilson said. “One of our jailers was punched in the face after an altercation with an inmate.”
Health and Human Services Director Heather Gove said last week that a number of inmates who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine received it. HHS administers the vaccine so the jail doesn’t order the vaccine.
Brandner said they have held one clinic for the inmates who want the vaccine. They received the one shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. However, since there are five doses in a vial the jail is waiting for five inmates to request the vaccine before notifying HHS of the need for more of the vaccine.
Stilson also showed the supervisors the indoor recreation area with basketball hoops.
“They were just given the basketballs back last month,” Stilson said. “Due to COVID, we haven’t let them play with the balls and since they got the basketballs back they are only allowed to play H-O-R-S-E or P-I-G to cut down on a physical contact.”