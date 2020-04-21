Columbia County swears in new supervisors, takes temporary action to fulfill board structure

Columbia County’s Board of Supervisors held an organizational meeting April 21 to swear in new supervisors and pass a resolution to keep the board's structure the same until all supervisors can be present in-person.
Due to the county’s state of emergency and Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, which limits gatherings to 10 people, Columbia County held its legally required organizational meeting with a majority of supervisors using teleconferencing.
By statute, counties have to hold the meeting, swear in new supervisors, elect a chairperson and vice chairperson and determine committee structure.
To fulfill the requirements while holding a partially virtual meeting, Columbia County Judge Andrew Voight swore in new supervisors over a Zoom call.
New District 8 supervisor Steven Rohrbeck, of Portage, said it was an odd feeling not being able to introduce himself and shake hands with other supervisors at the meeting.
Rohrbeck took over the seat his son, Matthew L. Rohrbeck, held in District 8 after the younger Rohrbeck moved to Columbus and was elected for the District 22 seat.
“It’s strange. I keep forgetting and going to shake someone's hand and they’re like ‘We can’t do that,’” said Rorhbeck. “It’s the polite thing to do.”
Liz Miller, the new supervisor for District 14, wore a mask and gloves to the meeting.
In addition to swearing in new supervisors, the board passed a resolution keeping the current structure of the board in place until a proper organizational meeting can be held.
By passing the resolution, the board voted to re-elect the current board chairman, and first and second vice chairman. It also upheld the current Executive Committee appointments, as the executive committee is the only committee meeting during the county’s state of emergency.
The resolution adopts the current standing rules of the board, and re-appoints all current committees, commissions, and boards.
The resolution delegates power to the board Chairman Vern Gove to appoint newly-elected supervisors to committees, commissions and boards on a temporary basis to replace any retiring supervisors.
“Under the emergency resolution, we anticipate that the executive committee will be taking care of most of the day to day functions,” Ruf said. “However, now that we have an extension of Gov. Evers’ safer at home order, we may continue with the executive committee, but the chair and executive committee may make the determination that other committees need to meet. And if that needed to happen, this leaves an option to appoint new members on a temporary basis.”
The board will hold an additional re-organizational meeting May 20 to determine long-term appointments and committees. Gove said he hopes that the full county board will be able to meet in person at that time.
