Columbia County swears in new supervisors, takes temporary action to fulfill board structure

Liz Miller, the new supervisor for District 14, wore a mask and gloves to the meeting.

In addition to swearing in new supervisors, the board passed a resolution keeping the current structure of the board in place until a proper organizational meeting can be held.

By passing the resolution, the board voted to re-elect the current board chairman, and first and second vice chairman. It also upheld the current Executive Committee appointments, as the executive committee is the only committee meeting during the county’s state of emergency.

The resolution adopts the current standing rules of the board, and re-appoints all current committees, commissions, and boards.

The resolution delegates power to the board Chairman Vern Gove to appoint newly-elected supervisors to committees, commissions and boards on a temporary basis to replace any retiring supervisors.