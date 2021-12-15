Columbia County thanks emergency manager official as high speed winds predicted

“It really is amazing to see the difference from when I started compared to today,” Johnson said.

Johnson served as emergency management deputy coordinator when she took over the role of coordinator in 2017 after former coordinator Pat Beghin retired. Then Sheriff Dennis Richard appointed her to coordinator.

"Her hard work and disaster planning is second to none. It is because of her calm demeanor and willingness to help anyone that helped her be so successful," Brandner said. "We are grateful for her service and wish her well in retirement."

At that time she had the highest level of certification available from the state’s Division of Emergency Management. Johnson also already had over two decades of experience working for the county as knew the majority of town roads as well as low-lying flood plains across Columbia County.

Johnson is retiring next year, Brander said he hopes a new emergency management coordinator before Johnson's last day.