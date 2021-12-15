Columbia County thanks emergency manager official as high speed winds predicted

On Wednesday afternoon Columbia County officials were preparing for high speed winds.
Earlier in the day they were honoring the emergency management coordinator who leads the response to these type of forecasts.
Kathy Johnson has worked for Columbia County for over 30 years with her position being the emergency management coordinator since 2017.
"Kathy is still working hard as she is managing the potential disaster response for the storms and high winds that are predicted for tonight," Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said. "We will have extra dispatchers and patrol staff on monitoring the weather and ready to respond in case of any weather related emergencies."
She was recognized for her years of service to the county on Wednesday morning by the Columbia County Supervisors.
“During her tenure she has performed well under the pressure that role consists of,” County Board Chair Vern Gove said. “These events include tornadoes, flooding and most notably for her more recent leadership role during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are show grateful for her leadership in the position along with the ability to be calm, present and willing to take on additional assignments.”
Johnson was recognized for her work on Wednesday morning at the December Board of Supervisors meeting at the Columbia County Administration building. She started working for Columbia County in 1992 as a typist and administrative assistant, a position she held for six years.
County Board Supervisor James Foley presented Johnson with a plaque in recognition for her over 30 years as a county employee. Foley read the plaque that stated Johnson’s actions in the last 30 years have shaped the emergency management department.
“We wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Foley read.
“It has truly been an honor to work for Columbia County,” Johnson said. “There have been many changes over the years in my time with the county.”
Johnson received a round of applause from the supervisors and other department chairs in attendance at the meeting.
Gove said he and Johnson ran an annual golf outing in the county for almost ten years. It was a fundraiser for the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program. The pair raised
“That money was used for the DARE program and it saved the county countless dollars over the years,” Gove said. He added her dedication and hard work will be missed.
Johnson said she had recently been in a storage room at the law enforcement building when she came across a collection of yearly calendars. She said she kept a yearly calendar and to keep track of everything she was up to dating back to the beginning of her time at the department.
“It really is amazing to see the difference from when I started compared to today,” Johnson said.
Johnson served as emergency management deputy coordinator when she took over the role of coordinator in 2017 after former coordinator Pat Beghin retired. Then Sheriff Dennis Richard appointed her to coordinator.
"Her hard work and disaster planning is second to none. It is because of her calm demeanor and willingness to help anyone that helped her be so successful," Brandner said. "We are grateful for her service and wish her well in retirement."
At that time she had the highest level of certification available from the state’s Division of Emergency Management. Johnson also already had over two decades of experience working for the county as knew the majority of town roads as well as low-lying flood plains across Columbia County.
Johnson is retiring next year, Brander said he hopes a new emergency management coordinator before Johnson's last day.
“Emergency management has changed over the years but what hasn’t changed is that we’re in the community,” Johnson said. “We’re out in the community working for the people.”