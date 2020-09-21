Columbia County tries to fill two vacant board seats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbia County board of supervisors has two vacant seats, after a supervisor resigned to take a trip, and one seat has remained vacant after the April election.

“After much thought and planning from my wife and I, we have made the decision to sell our farm and take our last five children left at home on a year-long road trip in an RV and see the country while I work remote,” said District 11 Supervisor Doug Ferguson, of Wyocena, in his resignation letter to the board earlier this month. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to have served the members of District 11, even if for a very short period of time.”

In the letter, Ferguson said he will hit the road with his family no later than Oct. 1.

Ferguson served in the position since the April election. Ferguson works in information technology for National Guardian Life Insurance.

The District 11 seat serves the village of Wyocena, town of Springvale Ward 1 and the town of Wyocena Ward 2.

The District 7 vacant seat, which serves the city of Portage Wards 2 and 4, has been vacant since the April election.

The board attempted to fill that position along with vacant seats for District 13 and District 28 in July. However, no one applied.