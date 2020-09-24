Columbia County, UW-extension focusing on well water testing to provide safe drinking water for rural areas of the county

Columbia County’s UW-Extension, in partnership with the county’s Land and Water Conservation department, is working to test well water in rural areas of the county to ensure safe drinking water.
UW-Extension Community Education Director Kathleen Haas said testing well water is important in rural areas of the county, as many pollutants do not have a taste or smell.
“It’s to help communities better understand the conditions of their drinking water and regional groundwater sources,” said Haas. “And to help identify opportunities to improve overall water quality in Columbia County.”
In August, residents of Courtland, Randolph, Scott and Springvale had the opportunity to have their well water tested by UW-Extension.
Last year at a similar event, 150 residents participated and 1,400 have participated since 2017, said Jeff Hoffman, Extension’s Area Director.
Haas said results from August’s event are still pending.
Matthew Gutzman, a resident and farmer in Springvale, said he gets the private well at his family’s home tested regularly, to monitor levels of bacteria and contaminants, his primary concern being nitrates.
“Our well is only six years old, it’s a relatively new well, we’ve got no issues with it. But if we can be proactive about it and, you know, not have issues...,” said Gutzman.
The family chose to replace the existing well on the property to be sure the water was safe, said Gutzman. His mother, Becky Gutzman, the Springvale town clerk, has encountered issues with wells and nitrate contamination.
“I’m a little concerned with the well water, she’s had issues with hers, so we want to keep an eye on it,” said Gutzman.
Gutzman emphasized the importance of local farmers and residents working to keep the drinking water in the area safe.
“We do conservation tillage here, it’s all important we do our part, we’re stewards of the land,” said Gutzman. “Everyone in the county is doing their part and here in Springvale we’re doing our best to be proactive.”
Conservation tillage functions to conserve soil by reducing erosion and run-off.
Bacteria and pollutants in the water can include nitrates, which is a form of nitrogen and found in different types of fertilizers, waste and septic systems, and chloride which can also be caused by septic systems, landfills and road salts.
If nitrates are present in drinking water, it can indicate the water has been contaminated from pesticides in agricultural use or a dysfunctional septic system.
There are three different tests for pollutants, including testing for nitrates, bacteria, PH, hardness and alkalinity for $55, testing for metals such as arsenic, lead, copper, iron, zinc and sodium for $52, and testing for pesticides for $33.
“We want to raise awareness of rural well owners and partner with town boards to keep residents healthy and make good land use decisions,” said Haas.
Lead, copper and other metals can enter the water by seeping through older pipes made out of those materials.
“Several pesticides have been found in Wisconsin groundwater,” said Kevin Masarik, Extension groundwater specialist. “The health effect of pesticide exposure depends on a variety of factors, including the toxicity of the chemicals, the dose, the duration and timing of exposure.”
Residents who missed the event can contact the Columbia County Extension office to receive a testing kit.
