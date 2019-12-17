Columbia County Veterans Service Office celebrates 82 years of serving community

On Dec. 6, 1937, Columbia County hired its first Community Veterans Service Officer to provide benefits assistance and community building for veterans throughout the county.

Eighty-two years later the office still serves the same purpose.

The original purpose of creating a Veterans Service Office was to provide an advocate for veterans and assistance in receiving benefits they qualified for at the time.

“Of course, back then it was Civil War and World War I veterans, to help ensure that they were receiving all of the assistance that they need,” said Rebekka Cary, the county's veterans service officer.

Cary said the mission of the office still continues to be advocacy and providing benefits for veterans, as well as focusing on helping to build community and camaraderie for veterans throughout the county.

The office celebrated its 82nd anniversary by hosting an open house Dec. 6. Cary said about 50 people attended the open house, where veterans were able to meet, share stories and build bonds with other veterans in the community.