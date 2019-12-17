Columbia County Veterans Service Office celebrates 82 years of serving community

On Dec. 6, 1937, Columbia County hired its first Community Veterans Service Officer to provide benefits assistance and community building for veterans throughout the county.
Eighty-two years later the office still serves the same purpose.
The original purpose of creating a Veterans Service Office was to provide an advocate for veterans and assistance in receiving benefits they qualified for at the time.
“Of course, back then it was Civil War and World War I veterans, to help ensure that they were receiving all of the assistance that they need,” said Rebekka Cary, the county's veterans service officer.
Cary said the mission of the office still continues to be advocacy and providing benefits for veterans, as well as focusing on helping to build community and camaraderie for veterans throughout the county.
You have free articles remaining.
The office celebrated its 82nd anniversary by hosting an open house Dec. 6. Cary said about 50 people attended the open house, where veterans were able to meet, share stories and build bonds with other veterans in the community.
“Essentially it was a get to know your fellow veteran,” said Cary. “We opened the doors, hang out and visit with other veterans and CVSOs and be able to chat about each one of our own military histories.”
Cary said hosting events like the open house is important for veterans in the community to build relationships with people who share similar backgrounds.
“I think you get the camaraderie, and knowing that you aren’t alone out there,” said Cary. “Trying to get all of the benefits that are for you and knowing you aren’t alone, there are other people in the same situation and people to work with you and support you.”
In addition to celebrating their anniversary, the office is also celebrating a $1,700 donation from the Portage Bowling Association. The association'ss 250 members, many who are veterans, hosted a 50/50 raffle and collected donations during the week of Veterans Day to raise the money, said Joyce Jansen, association manager.
“We chose the Columbia County Veterans Service Office because they know veterans who come in there that need a little extra help,” said Jansen. “I just thought this would be a good place to do it, keep it local.”
Jansen said this is the fourth year the association has donated to the county’s veteran’s office, with this year bringing the largest number of donations and funds raised.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone