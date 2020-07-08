Columbia County waits on $2.1 million in upgrades to solid waste facility

“The line is dependent on Huber labor, but the Huber center is now shut down because of COVID. We had to hire temporary workers, which has bumped up our costs,” said Supervisor and Chairman of the Solid Waste Committee Nancy Long, of Lodi. “This upgrade would reduce our need for a lot of labor on the line. I think we have a duty to our county citizens, we have a great recycling center and it’s worked very well, I think if it went private it would cost our citizens a lot more money.”

The system needs approximately 11 people for operation.

County Comptroller Lois Schepp told the the Executive Committee on July 6 the project was likely not in the county’s budget currently, as the upgrades were not originally included in the solid waste department’s 2020 budget.

“Right now, with the COVID situation and the economy, we cannot borrow. We cannot,” Schepp said. “If you decide to move forward with this in the fall, you could look at self funding it from our general fund. At this point, I would recommend venturing out on spending the money.”

During the committee’s discussion, Supervisor Barry Pufaul of Pardeeville expressed concerns for the high price tag on the project.