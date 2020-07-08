Columbia County waits on $2.1 million in upgrades to solid waste facility

Columbia County is considering a $2.1 million upgrade to its solid waste recycling facility to increase productivity and reduce labor costs.
The facility, located off of Highway 16 in Pardeeville, can process about three to four tons of recyclables per hour, but with the proposed facility upgrade it could produce about 10 tons per hour, said Greg Kaminski, county solid waste director.
“When the markets went down, we began to look at what we can do to process more material, to upgrade, to cut our labor costs,” Kaminski said.
With the increased productivity, the facility could process about 21,000 tons of recyclables per year, earning just over $1.7 million in yearly revenue from the facility.
Kaminski estimates it will cost approximately $1.6 million per year to operate the facility, leaving about $625,000 remaining revenue.
The possible $2.1 million in upgrades include new feeding conveyors, automatic separators and sorters, flooring and building repairs as well as start up and training costs.
The facility is almost entirely dependent on labor from Columbia County Correctional Huber inmates, but since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the facility has lost access to that type of labor.
Long said if the facility was upgraded, the cost of labor is expected to go down due to more automation of the system.
“The line is dependent on Huber labor, but the Huber center is now shut down because of COVID. We had to hire temporary workers, which has bumped up our costs,” said Supervisor and Chairman of the Solid Waste Committee Nancy Long, of Lodi. “This upgrade would reduce our need for a lot of labor on the line. I think we have a duty to our county citizens, we have a great recycling center and it’s worked very well, I think if it went private it would cost our citizens a lot more money.”
The system needs approximately 11 people for operation.
County Comptroller Lois Schepp told the the Executive Committee on July 6 the project was likely not in the county’s budget currently, as the upgrades were not originally included in the solid waste department’s 2020 budget.
“Right now, with the COVID situation and the economy, we cannot borrow. We cannot,” Schepp said. “If you decide to move forward with this in the fall, you could look at self funding it from our general fund. At this point, I would recommend venturing out on spending the money.”
During the committee’s discussion, Supervisor Barry Pufaul of Pardeeville expressed concerns for the high price tag on the project.
“When we had the inception of our solid waste program, the idea was that it was going to be self sustaining, and it wasn’t going to come back and cost our taxpayers money. The people who don’t use it,” Pufaul said. “That is not the case anymore.”
The committee advised the department to bring the project back for consideration in fall.
