Columbia County weighs balance of operations while allowing employees to telelwork during COVID-19 state of emergency

Columbia County’s Executive Committee approved the purchase of laptops and finalized plans to allow county employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county declared a state of emergency on March 18 in response to the on-going coronavirus outbreak. The resolution stated that county buildings will remain open, but allowed for the Executive Committee to restrict access to the buildings, in-person services and allow department heads to adjust employees’ schedules.
At an emergency Executive Committee meeting Monday, the committee approved the purchase of 50 additional laptops, at a cost of $40,000. The additional laptops will allow for a majority of the county’s employees to work from home during the governor’s “safer at home” order, said David Drews, MIS director.
Drews said for the time being, the funds for the purchase will be taken out of the MIS department budget but is hopeful that the county will be reimbursed from the federal coronavirus relief fund, which is included in the $2.2 trillion rescue package Congress passed last week.
“I reached out to the departments to find out what their needs would be in order to meet their departmental requirements to work off site,” said Drews. “I believe the payment for this will hopefully be coming from the COVID-19 relief fund, but that is something we’ll find out down the road.”
In addition to providing laptops for employees to work from home, the committee also discussed with 10 department heads via a Zoom conference call their procedure for staffing offices and remote work.
Supervisor Barry Pufaul noted that it’s important to constituents that the county remain open, with the bare minimum staff present.
“I’d like to see a skeleton staff for all of our departments,” said Pufaul. “I have a hard time, if we’re going to let some departments not have anybody here, essentially closed, we’re going to have to do that for everybody. And I’d just hate to do that to our 60,000 constituents out there that we’re serving.”
Most departments have created plans that will provide on-site staffing a majority of the time. Departments such as accounting, which does not have a high volume of public interaction, will be teleworking with department heads entering the building a few hours in the morning Monday through Friday.
Other departments that have higher public traffic, such as the clerk of courts, the register of deeds and the county clerk, will continue to have staff in the office to answer phones and provide essential services.
Some departments have created different shifts, which allows for a portion of the staff to be in the office on alternating days or weeks, allowing for social distancing and isolation.
“I think it’s in the best interest of the office, and the ability to still be able to do what we need to do for the public, is to rotate each week one staff member home for an entire week,” said Karen Manke, register of deeds. “So they are healthy, in case for some reason one of use gets sick one of us gets sick in the office.”
The emergency declaration also provides county employees who have medical confirmation of coronavirus or sicknesses two week paid leave.
The state of emergency will extend for 90 days, until June 16.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.