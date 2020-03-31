Columbia County weighs balance of operations while allowing employees to telelwork during COVID-19 state of emergency

In addition to providing laptops for employees to work from home, the committee also discussed with 10 department heads via a Zoom conference call their procedure for staffing offices and remote work.

Supervisor Barry Pufaul noted that it’s important to constituents that the county remain open, with the bare minimum staff present.

“I’d like to see a skeleton staff for all of our departments,” said Pufaul. “I have a hard time, if we’re going to let some departments not have anybody here, essentially closed, we’re going to have to do that for everybody. And I’d just hate to do that to our 60,000 constituents out there that we’re serving.”

Most departments have created plans that will provide on-site staffing a majority of the time. Departments such as accounting, which does not have a high volume of public interaction, will be teleworking with department heads entering the building a few hours in the morning Monday through Friday.

Other departments that have higher public traffic, such as the clerk of courts, the register of deeds and the county clerk, will continue to have staff in the office to answer phones and provide essential services.