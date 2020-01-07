Columbia County will have few races in spring election

Ballots will be a little light for Portage and Columbia County voters in the spring.

There are few contested races for the April 7 election.

All three Portage Common Council incumbents have filed for their current seats, City Clerk Marie Moe said Tuesday.

Allan Radant of District 1 and Rita Maas of District 9 have both filed to run for their current seats.

Incumbent Mike Charles of District 7 has also successfully filed nomination papers after briefly considering not running for another term due to concerns over spending enough time with his family.

There are no contested races for Portage School Board.

County board races also feature incumbents and a few uncontested newcomers. In addition, there will be some blank spaces on the ballot offering voters the chance to write-in a candidate.

Matthew Rohrbeck filed non-candidate papers in Supervisory District 8, but will be on the ballot for Supervisor District 22 instead. Running for the District 8 seat is Steven Rohrbeck.

In District 14, Liz Miller will be on the ballot after incumbent Susanna Bradley filed non-candidacy papers.