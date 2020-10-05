Columbia, Sauk contrast COVID-19 testing sites

More than six months after Wisconsin shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in Columbia County still have nowhere to go to receive a free test for the virus, but does have paid testing options.
According to the weekly report released by the Columbia County Public Health Department, a person died of complications associated with COVID-19 and is the third in the county since the pandemic began.
Those living in Columbia County can receive tests at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. The only free community testing site being shared by health department officials is the Alliant Emergency Center in Madison, roughly 44 miles from the city of Portage.
Numbers in Columbia County are surging as they climb throughout the state. Its first free testing event was held Sept. 18, hosted by the Wisconsin National Guard. According to information compiled by Daily Register staff, there were an additional 43 positive cases the Monday after that event. There were 87 additional positive cases Sept. 28. As of Monday, the county added 111 positive cases over the weekend for a total of 848, with 207 currently active. There were also two more hospitalizations. A total of 638 have recovered.
Numbers of positive cases have also been increasing in Sauk County. According to information compiled by News Republic staff, the county added 123 positive cases in the last week. There was also a death announced Wednesday. Another death of someone with COVID-19 was determined not to be caused by the virus and not included in the death toll, according to the Sauk County Public Health website.
By contrast, Sauk County has a number of consistent testing locations as well as intermittent events hosted by the state. Its last Wisconsin National Guard testing event was Sept. 14.
Groups within the county host weekly events requiring registration.
Spring Green Fire/EMS, 327 South Winsted Street, hosts testing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday. Appointments are required by calling 608-393-2413 or by registering at springgreenems.com.
Reedsburg Ambulance Service, 230 Railroad Street, hosts testing from 8 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Registration is available at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare, 95 Lincoln Avenue in Prairie du Sac, offers testing from 2 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and First Street. The site requires a two-step registration process: a questionnaire through register.covidconnect.wi.gov followed by scheduling an appointment via phone at 608-643-7603 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Baraboo EMS, 120 Fifth Street, offers testing between 8 a.m. and noon each Friday. The site requires appointments online through forms.gle/uXHPPe86hiosRHbN8.
Sauk County announced around 3 p.m. Monday that an additional free testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds.
