Columbia, Sauk contrast COVID-19 testing sites

More than six months after Wisconsin shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in Columbia County still have nowhere to go to receive a free test for the virus, but does have paid testing options.

According to the weekly report released by the Columbia County Public Health Department, a person died of complications associated with COVID-19 and is the third in the county since the pandemic began.

Those living in Columbia County can receive tests at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. The only free community testing site being shared by health department officials is the Alliant Emergency Center in Madison, roughly 44 miles from the city of Portage.