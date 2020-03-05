Columbia, Sauk counties awarded transportation grants for major road projects

Sauk and Columbia counties have received millions of dollars in grants, to supplement major transportation projects throughout the counties.

Multimodal Local Supplemental grants totaling $75 million were awarded to 34 counties, 84 towns, and 34 villages and cities throughout the state. It is a one-time award.

Columbia County was awarded $1 million for a resurfacing project of Highway J, said Chris Hardy, the county's highway commissioner. The project will extend from Highway CS to Lindsay Road in Lodi.

Hardy estimates the project will begin in the summer of 2021 and is estimated to cost $2.1 million. The county highway department will cover remaining costs after the grant funds are spent.

“The match will come from the highway budget,” said Hardy. “We would just have to juggle our five-year project road plan to accommodate it.”

Sauk County will get $515,018 for a resurfacing project on Highway A, said Patrick Gavinski, the county's highway commissioner.

“It’s providing a one-way shot in the arm for our roadway maintenance,” said Gavinski. “We’ll be able to do more roadway surfaces.”