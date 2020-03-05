Columbia, Sauk counties awarded transportation grants for major road projects

Sauk and Columbia counties have received millions of dollars in grants, to supplement major transportation projects throughout the counties.
Multimodal Local Supplemental grants totaling $75 million were awarded to 34 counties, 84 towns, and 34 villages and cities throughout the state. It is a one-time award.
Columbia County was awarded $1 million for a resurfacing project of Highway J, said Chris Hardy, the county's highway commissioner. The project will extend from Highway CS to Lindsay Road in Lodi.
Hardy estimates the project will begin in the summer of 2021 and is estimated to cost $2.1 million. The county highway department will cover remaining costs after the grant funds are spent.
“The match will come from the highway budget,” said Hardy. “We would just have to juggle our five-year project road plan to accommodate it.”
Sauk County will get $515,018 for a resurfacing project on Highway A, said Patrick Gavinski, the county's highway commissioner.
“It’s providing a one-way shot in the arm for our roadway maintenance,” said Gavinski. “We’ll be able to do more roadway surfaces.”
The resurfacing of the highway will be from Interstate 90 to Highway 12 in Lake Delton, said Gavinski. The project is projected to start in early summer 2021.
Workers will grind up the existing asphalt, inject it with additional asphalt materials and lay it down on the road again, covering it with an additional five inches of new asphalt, said Gavinski.
The town of Sumpter in Sauk County also received $541,273 in grant funds to resurface Swiss Valley Road. The city of Wisconsin Dells was awarded $500,000 for a project for Highway 12 and Highway 16. Both projects are expected to begin in summer 2021 as well.
Three municipalities in Columbia County were also awarded funds for various road and bridge projects.
The town of Caledonia was awarded $119,074 to reinforce a concrete bridge on Cascade Mountain Road, said Hardy.
Additionally, the town of Leeds received $275, 995 to resurface Hopkins Road. The town of Lodi received $500,000 to include pedestrian walkway and bike lanes on Sauk Road.
