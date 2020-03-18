Columbia, Sauk counties declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 concerns

The emergency declaration states that the county board will suspend all attendance rules for supervisors who cannot or will not attend in person due to health concerns, and allows for those absent to telephone in for board and committee meetings.

It stipulates that a majority of the board must be physically present at the meeting, and those who attend via telephone will not be eligible to receive mileage or per diem reimbursement.

At Tuesday's meeting in which the state of emergency was declared, the board voted at the beginning to suspend its rules to allow for six supervisors to telephone in to the meeting.

The declaration also states that all committee meetings will continue on an as-needed basis for important business. Meetings are left to the discretion of the committee chairman and the department head the committee oversees.

“The committees themselves are the core of the county board,” said Supervisor Patricia Rego. “It’s easier for committees to meet than the total board, when we’re looking at spacing right now.”