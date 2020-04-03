Columbia, Sauk County clerks remain uncertain when official election results will be posted after extended absentee ballot timeline

After receiving an extended deadline to request and count absentee ballots for Tuesday's election, county clerks say they are unsure of when official results for the election will be called.
On Thursday, a federal judge declined to cancel or postpone the upcoming election, which serves as Wisconsin’s presidential primary and features the state Supreme Court race along with hundreds of local races.
The judge did extend the deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot, until 5 p.m. today, and stipulated that ballots clerks receive until April 13 must be counted.
This decision comes after city officials in Green Bay filed a lawsuit requesting the cancellation of in-person voting on Election Day. Officials in Madison and Milwaukee have also asked state officials to cancel or adjust voting measures.
Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll said she is uncertain about the impact the extension will have on the election.
“As for the extended deadline to return absentee ballots, it will have an impact on results, just not sure what that will look like at this time,” said Moll. “My guess would be a delay in results until all absentee ballots are counted.”
Becky Evert, Sauk County's clerk of court, shares the same uncertainty for a timeline of getting official results, and is waiting for guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“We have received no guidance yet from the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” said Evert.
Each clerk encouraged voters to submit an absentee ballot, instead of voting in person during the governor's "safer at home" order.
In Baraboo, City Administrator Kennie Downing released a statement Friday that in-person voting will go on Tuesday.
The press release states that polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baraboo Civic Center. The polling station will also offer curbside voting for senior or immuno-compromised voters, upon request.
There will be two designated parking spaces designated for curbside voting, and voters should call (608) 963-2202 to request the service.
The release also encourages voters to keep the prescribed social distance of 6 feet while waiting in line.
In Columbia County, 11,493 absentee ballots have been sent out, with 6,558 returned as of Friday. In Sauk County, 13,196 absentee ballots have been sent, with 7,436 returned.
In comparison, for the 2018 fall election, which featured the races for governor and many congressional districts, Columbia County sent out 4,528 ballots and received 4,265 back. Sauk County sent out 4,466 ballots and received 4,161 back.
Statewide as of Friday, almost 1 million absentee ballots have been sent, with approximately 700,000 returned to municipal clerks.
