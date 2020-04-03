Columbia, Sauk County clerks remain uncertain when official election results will be posted after extended absentee ballot timeline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After receiving an extended deadline to request and count absentee ballots for Tuesday's election, county clerks say they are unsure of when official results for the election will be called.

On Thursday, a federal judge declined to cancel or postpone the upcoming election, which serves as Wisconsin’s presidential primary and features the state Supreme Court race along with hundreds of local races.

The judge did extend the deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot, until 5 p.m. today, and stipulated that ballots clerks receive until April 13 must be counted.

This decision comes after city officials in Green Bay filed a lawsuit requesting the cancellation of in-person voting on Election Day. Officials in Madison and Milwaukee have also asked state officials to cancel or adjust voting measures.

Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll said she is uncertain about the impact the extension will have on the election.

“As for the extended deadline to return absentee ballots, it will have an impact on results, just not sure what that will look like at this time,” said Moll. “My guess would be a delay in results until all absentee ballots are counted.”