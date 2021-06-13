Columbia, Sauk County movie theaters try to recover from pandemic, still seek aid

There’s action and suspense in the Wisconsin movie theater industry during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Major studios have finally started releasing more big-budget movies in recent weeks, which has Portage Theatres owner Jeremy Rusch feeling optimistic about an uncertain situation.
“This month is the first time that things seem almost back to normal,” Rusch said of the releases. “I can’t say we’re back to pre-pandemic attendance yet, but we needed this new product for that to happen anyway.”
Rusch expects at least two major movies will be released by studios every weekend following the major releases of “Cruella” and “Quiet Place 2” on May 28.
“That can only help us,” he said.
The seven-screen Portage Theatres closed in March 2020 during the public health emergency and reopened in June 2020. Reopened theaters across the nation have since faced challenges including low attendance, lack of new product, lack of consumer confidence during the pandemic and an increased number of movies being released on streaming services.
“I’ve suffered 94-95% loss of revenue, year to year,” said George Rouman, who owns the six-screen Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander. “I’m the posterchild for who the government was supposed to help.”
Rouman is the board president of the National Association of Theater Owners for Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, which represents the interests of about 50 companies including Portage Theatres, Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theater in Wisconsin Dells and AMC Classic Desert Star 15 in Lake Delton.
While Rouman is optimistic that his business will someday receive money from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, the delay is concerning for him in the short term and might be “too late” for many others. More than $16 billion in aid was approved by Congress last December as part of a broader COVID-19 relief package but suffered technical glitches and only recently announced awards to 50 applicants.
“I cannot emphasize enough how big of a deal this delay is,” Rouman said of SVOG, which generated 13,000 applicants nationally including Portage Theatres. “There’s a lot of anxiety about when that money will come.”
Four movie theater businesses represented by Rouman’s NATO board have folded during the pandemic, he said, including New Vision’s 18-screen movie theater on McKee Road in Fitchburg, which, however, was recently purchased by AMC and has now reopened.
“Things have just gotten really dicey right now,” Rouman said. “It’s literally changing week to week. We’re hearing crazy stories, nationally. Another week that we wait for SVOG and somebody else didn’t make it, or they filed for bankruptcy, and now another company is talking about selling various properties they own to generate cash flow.”
Rusch and Rouman credited COVID-19 relief from the state of Wisconsin for helping their respective theaters stay alive in December. Portage Theatres received more than $80,000 from a pool of about $10 million split among theaters across the state, Rusch said.
“Without that support, it would have been a lot harder for all of us to make it,” Rusch said. “We used it to pay the mortgage and employees.”
Said Rouman, “It got me through the holidays. If that wasn’t available, we wouldn’t have made it.”
Big Sky -- one of only 10 drive-in theaters left standing in Wisconsin -- has utilized state relief but didn’t apply for SVOG, said Mary Bork, who has run the drive-in theater since 1981.
Indoor theaters have been hit much harder by the pandemic than drive-ins have “because people could still sit in their cars,” Bork said.
Bork’s biggest challenge in 2020 was lower-than-usual attendance related to decreased tourism in Wisconsin Dells, but she said attendance has already been better since the drive-in opened for the season May 16.
“I think a lot more people are trying to get back to life," Bork said. "They’re feeling confident and starting to come out more and more.”
AMC Theatres’ corporate public relations office did not return phone calls for this story, but an employee from Desert Star said the theater reopened during the pandemic on a limited basis in August 2020 and is still only showing films on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The theater should be open for full weeks by the end of June, the employee added.
Scott Nadolny, a Menasha resident, was at the AMC Classic Desert Star 15 movie theater Friday to see "The Conjuring." It was his first movie since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"It feels good to get out and be around people and things be like normal and be able to move around,” he said.
Theaters including Rusch’s and Rouman’s have voluntarily issued capacity limits for their movies but aren’t required by the state to do that, Rouman said.
“Honestly, capacity limits don’t matter if the demand is down anyway,” Rouman said. “We’ve been at 50 percent or less capacity until just recently and we’ve never come close to having that kind of occupancy.”
Rouman said that while he's optimistic about the future of the movie theater industry, in general, he’s seeing movie theaters lose their credit lines from longtime lending partners because the industry is deemed “too risky" and he's worried more will ultimately close sooner or later.
“All of this is out of our control, which is what makes it so frustrating,” Rouman said. “This wasn’t from any kind of mismanagement. Even when these grants come, will we make it? I don’t know.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.