Columbia, Sauk County movie theaters try to recover from pandemic, still seek aid

Rusch and Rouman credited COVID-19 relief from the state of Wisconsin for helping their respective theaters stay alive in December. Portage Theatres received more than $80,000 from a pool of about $10 million split among theaters across the state, Rusch said.

“Without that support, it would have been a lot harder for all of us to make it,” Rusch said. “We used it to pay the mortgage and employees.”

Said Rouman, “It got me through the holidays. If that wasn’t available, we wouldn’t have made it.”

Big Sky -- one of only 10 drive-in theaters left standing in Wisconsin -- has utilized state relief but didn’t apply for SVOG, said Mary Bork, who has run the drive-in theater since 1981.

Indoor theaters have been hit much harder by the pandemic than drive-ins have “because people could still sit in their cars,” Bork said.

Bork’s biggest challenge in 2020 was lower-than-usual attendance related to decreased tourism in Wisconsin Dells, but she said attendance has already been better since the drive-in opened for the season May 16.

“I think a lot more people are trying to get back to life," Bork said. "They’re feeling confident and starting to come out more and more.”