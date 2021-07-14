Columbia, Sauk Habitat for Humanity receives Governor Service Award

Colin Mackey is being awarded for his efforts and will receive the Governor’s Service Award as AmeriCorps VISTA Member of the Year for his service to low income homeowners.

The Governor’s Service Awards honor outstanding national service members, volunteers, and programs that have helped to address serious social needs in their communities. The VISTA member of Year is awarded for making significant contributions to Wisconsin through efforts to fight poverty.

Mackey has helped over 30 disabled veterans and senior citizens make repairs to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic when building costs were going up and low income homeowners struggled to keep up with costs.

Mackey said he was surprised at first to find out the executive director, Morgan Pfaff of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area, nominated him for the award without his knowledge.

“After the surprise of being nominated, I was excited to learn about the nomination after Morgan explained how much it meant and the honor that comes with the award,” Mackey said. “I’m very excited now to present next month.”

Pfaff said she nominated Mackey because, “I was so impressed with the hard work he was putting into his term of service with us as the AmeriCorps VISTA member.”