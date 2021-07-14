Columbia, Sauk Habitat for Humanity receives Governor Service Award

Colin Mackey is being awarded for his efforts and will receive the Governor’s Service Award as AmeriCorps VISTA Member of the Year for his service to low income homeowners.
The Governor’s Service Awards honor outstanding national service members, volunteers, and programs that have helped to address serious social needs in their communities. The VISTA member of Year is awarded for making significant contributions to Wisconsin through efforts to fight poverty.
Mackey has helped over 30 disabled veterans and senior citizens make repairs to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic when building costs were going up and low income homeowners struggled to keep up with costs.
Mackey said he was surprised at first to find out the executive director, Morgan Pfaff of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area, nominated him for the award without his knowledge.
“After the surprise of being nominated, I was excited to learn about the nomination after Morgan explained how much it meant and the honor that comes with the award,” Mackey said. “I’m very excited now to present next month.”
Pfaff said she nominated Mackey because, “I was so impressed with the hard work he was putting into his term of service with us as the AmeriCorps VISTA member.”
She is a former member of AmeriCorps VISTA and knows the challenges the position faces.
“AmeriCorps VISTA can be explained as the domestic version of the Peace Corps,” Pfaff said. “So instead of tackling issues surrounding poverty internationally, members of AmeriCorps VISTA tackle the issue of poverty in America.”
Pfaff added this award is an incredible honor and will give the state a chance to see what Mackey has been doing for people
Mackey started at HFHWRA last October and the COVID-19 pandemic looking for funding to help low income homeowners make repairs on their homes.
“These low income and very low income homeowners are usually vulnerable populations like veterans, senior citizens and families with disabilities,” Mackey said.
HFHWRA serves Columbia, Iowa and Sauk Counties with their office in Baraboo. For over a year Mackey has spent his time as AmeriCorps VISTA member helping these homeowners make repairs with grant funding.
“Most of the time people don’t know about these grant options,” Mackey said. “These funding sources go unnoticed and unused.”
Pfaff said one contributing factor to low income homeowners is houses are getting old.
“We have identified a number of factors in housing. One is that building affordable housing, which is needed across the state, isn’t the only thing that can be done,” Pfaff said. “Wisconsin has an aging population and these people want to stay safe in their own homes. One issue is a quarter of Wisconsin homes are over 80 years old. These homes will need repairs.”
Pfaff said the rising cost of lumber made it difficult for low income homeowners to afford general housing updates. HFHWRA provided a number of no interest loans to help accelerate the process for a number of needed repairs in the region.
Mackey has also been working with Disabled American Veterans and Paralyzed Veterans of America to improve the dialogue between veteran organizations and local communities.
“I made a presentation at the Habitat for Humanity International conference in the spring. A number of other groups were represented including Disabled American Veterans. The main point of the presentation was to encourage local outreach to these organizations,” Mackey said. “This includes American Legions, Veteran groups and Veteran Services offices.”
Since these groups often do not know about funding options they go unused. Mackey said his goal at HFHWRA is to provide services to underserved communities.
“Our mission at Habitat for Humanity is to build homes, communities and hope. I can think of no other AmeriCorps VISTA who has exemplified this mission more than Colin Mackey,“ Pfaff said. “It is a pleasure and an honor to serve in mission with Colin, and we are deeply grateful for the significant and sustainable growth he has offered to our affiliate and our community.”