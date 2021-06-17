Columbia Supervisors honor former Supervisor DeYoung

Longtime Columbia County Supervisor Don DeYoung passed away this month as one of the longest serving supervisors in the history of the county. On Thursday night, his colleagues honored and remembered him.

County Chair Vern Gove said DeYoung was an outstanding example of what a supervisor should be. DeYoung served as District 12 Supervisor for 10 years after being elected in 2002. He then served as District 9 Supervisor from April 2012 to June 2021.

County Clerk Sue Moll read the memorial resolution in honor of Don DeYoung.

“This Resolution is permanently entered into the official records of the Proceedings of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors in recognition of Don De Young’s service to his county, his country, and his community,” Moll said.

Supervisor Barry Pufahl was elected in 2002 with DeYoung and spoke to his character.

“I saw the kind of man he was in that time,” Pufahl said. “We worked together at the Wyocena home and that’s where I saw how much he really cared about people. He did so much for this community. It was great to work with him for over 19 years.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gove also worked with DeYoung over the years and saw the same caring for people Pufahl described.