The city of Columbus has found a solution to address its sink hole problem at Fireman’s Park.
At the Oct. 1 Committee of the Whole meeting, Public Works Director Zach Navin reported that, due to excessive moisture, a large sink hole developed near the deer pen at Columbus’ largest park. According to Navin, the hole threatened to cause more damage and could jeopardize the future of the deer pen, especially next spring when more water run-off is likely at the park.
On Oct. 15, City Council approved the purchase and installation of a new, $23,000 culvert to divert water away from the deer park area. Two weeks ago, Navin said a 2017 storm water study from the city’s engineers recommended all culverts be replaced in the park. The park receives frequent flooding and 2019 has been an especially wet year.
Navin said Oct. 1 DPW should be able to cover costs for the culvert.
Also on Tuesday, the Council approved a request from Columbus Police Department to use funds for policy manual revisions and two cell phone cradle units for squad cars.
Tuesday’s meeting also marked the last Council session for City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden. In his outgoing address, Vander Sanden thanked city employees, elected officials, and the community for putting its trust in him. He also praised his family for support since taking the position in 2013. Vander Sanden accepted a position with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“I will miss my co-workers the most,” Vander Sanden said. “They are the fuel that keeps the community flowing. Columbus is lucky to have them.”
New Mexican restaurant
The Council is considering an application for a Class B beer, malt beverage and liquor license for Tequilas Bar & Grill at 126 S. Ludington St.
The Mexican eatery plans to open in the old Capri Steak House location. The Capri, a popular supper club for decades, closed in the fall of 2018. Sale of the bar and restaurant has not closed, but owners expect it to be finalized Nov. 15. They plan to make renovations and open in late December-early January.
Columbus has been without an authentic Mexican restaurant since La Tolteca closed and the potential opening of Tequilas is already generating buzz.
“I am obviously very happy you’re purchasing that building and opening in downtown Columbus,” Mayor Mike Thom said. “I know plenty of people who love Mexican food in Columbus.”
“When I saw that on the agenda, I was pretty excited,” Council President Andy Traxler said. “We’re looking forward to have Mexican food here at the beginning of the year.”
Eagle Scout project
Erik Raatz, a sophomore at Columbus High School, hopes to give back to his community.
Raatz has to complete an Eagle Scout project within the next two years, before he graduates. Raatz told the Council he would like to design and install a sign at a new city park near the water treatment plant.
“There has been talk of a new park along River Road,” Thom said. “We have some easement issues and other things to approve beforehand, though.”
The mayor said Raatz should work with Planning and Economic Development Director Matt Schreiber on his plans. Raatz will have to get the design approved by the City Council.
“I think that’s a really good idea,” said Council Member Ed Johnson. “For this park we’re proposing, it would be terrific to have a sign go up. I appreciate your efforts.”
Thom said Raatz’s older brother completed an Eagle Scout project a couple years ago, the bike repair station at Washington Park.
“Your parents should be very proud of you,” Thom said.
“We try,” Raatz replied.
