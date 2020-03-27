Columbus adjusts to 'new normal' through COVID-19 mandates

On a sunny and mild early spring day in Columbus, streets were empty, schools and playgrounds were closed and most businesses were shut down.

Columbus has joined many U.S. cities dealing with the pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

After ordering all bars and restaurants to close last week, Gov. Tony Evers mandated a “Safer at Home” policy beginning March 25, urging residents to stay home. All non-essential businesses were told to close until April 24, but that could change depending on fast-moving effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz said the Safer at Home order should be taken seriously to reduce spread of the potentially deadly virus. Residents across Wisconsin should stay at home unless they must leave for essential needs. Walking pets and running and exercising outside is safe, but people should practice social distancing.

As of March 26, five positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Columbia County with no deaths. Lorenz reports 184 people have tested negative for the virus. On March 19, the county had four positive cases.

In Wisconsin, 707 have tested positive, 11,583 negative and eight people have died.

For more information and the latest updates on the virus, go to dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks/index.htm or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html.

