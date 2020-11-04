Columbus advances plan for statue's future

The Columbus Common Council committee of the whole came to a consensus on a proposal for what to do with the Christopher Columbus statue sitting in city storage.

The council voted to remove the statue from where it sat near Highways 151 and 16/60 over the summer and moved it into storage. The city sought proposals for someone to take ownership the statue and received one from the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus. The proposal calls for placing the statue outside the Knights' council hall on Meister Drive.

A letter to the city from the Knights indicates they are willing to "jump through all loops" like building permits and reducing the height of the statue to place it in front of the council hall, but the city plans to treat the statue as an accessory structure, like a shed, and only allow the statue to be placed on the side or the back.

"We do not plan to set the statue up until we feel that a lot of feelings with modern youth today and the views of others die down, so we will be keeping the statue in a safe and secure storage until then," the letter from Grand Knight Michael Walsh said.