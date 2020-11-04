Columbus advances plan for statue's future

The Columbus Common Council committee of the whole came to a consensus on a proposal for what to do with the Christopher Columbus statue sitting in city storage.
The council voted to remove the statue from where it sat near Highways 151 and 16/60 over the summer and moved it into storage. The city sought proposals for someone to take ownership the statue and received one from the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus. The proposal calls for placing the statue outside the Knights' council hall on Meister Drive.
A letter to the city from the Knights indicates they are willing to "jump through all loops" like building permits and reducing the height of the statue to place it in front of the council hall, but the city plans to treat the statue as an accessory structure, like a shed, and only allow the statue to be placed on the side or the back.
"We do not plan to set the statue up until we feel that a lot of feelings with modern youth today and the views of others die down, so we will be keeping the statue in a safe and secure storage until then," the letter from Grand Knight Michael Walsh said.
The Christopher Columbus statue was commissioned by Dan Amato of the Columbus Antique Mall and Museum and was used as part of quincentennial celebrations. The quincentennial committee transferred ownership of the statue to the city in 2012 along with some funds. The committee of the whole came to a consensus to plan on giving the $3,624 in funds to the Knights along with the statue.
The council voted to remove the statue in July after a petition movement started by local student Abbi Adams. Christopher Columbus is widely commemorated with "discovering" the continent, but a movement seeks to shift his image to focus on his role in violently subjugating the continent's native people instead.
The fiberglass statue sat on state right-of-way after a road project and probably had to be removed anyway.
Under the proposed terms, the Knights will be solely responsible for relocating the statue. The proposal is subject to a vote by the Common Council.
