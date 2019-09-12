Upcoming events: Greenhand Fun Night: Columbus FFA officers will be holding their annual Greenhand Fun Night Monday, Sept. 16 in room 107 at the CHS. This event is for all incoming freshmen that are interested in joining FFA or continuing their FFA membership. The officer team has some great team building activities to be followed by a mystery adventure. Sign up in the Ag room.
FFA meeting, Sept. 16: The first FFA meeting of the year will be held Monday, Sept. 16 in the Ag room at CHS. The middle school members will meet at 7 p.m. and the chapter meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m. Make sure you stop in to get the scoop on everything FFA!
Ag Exploratory Day, Sept. 20: Columbus FFA will be hosting its annual Ag Exploratory Day for the third-grade students on Friday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m at the Taylor farm. There will be 12 educational stations that the students will rotate through to learn about where their food comes from and the agricultural industry. The FFA members that would like to help can sign up in the Ag Room.
Sectional Leadership Workshop (SLW) Sept. 30: Sectional Leadership Workshop is required for all FFA officers to attend, but there are workshops for FFA members and Columbus Middle School FFA members too! This is a great way to kick of the school year by meeting some new friends in the FFA from schools in Section 6. SLW will take place at Sauk Prairie High School starting at 3:30 p.m. If you would like to go sign up with Mrs. Crook and get a permission slip.
National FFA Convention, Oct. 29-Nov. 2: Columbus FFA will be traveling to Indianapolis, Indiana again this year for the National FFA Convention. The Columbus chapter will be recognized on stage this year as a 3-STAR GOLD chapter, the highest award a chapter can earn at the national level for their National Chapter Award. Two Columbus FFA members will walk across stage to receive their award. This year the chapter has 10 seats on the charter bus. Applications are available from Mrs. Crook to attend this trip. There is a cost for this trip due to its length and activities included.
Agricultural Education: Agricultural Education is composed of three parts-Classroom instruction, Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) career exploration, and FFA the student organization.
SAE- Every Agriscience course kicked off the school year with an introduction to SAEs. Every student in Ag Ed will actually have two SAE projects, one is called the Foundational SAE which is focused on career research and career planning. The second is an Immersion SAE that is a project the student does outside of school and they keep track of the hours they work, financial records and develop record keeping skills. The students will be signing SAE agreements this year with their parents and/or employers. They are setting goals and making plans to prepare themselves for their future careers. The students had a lot of great questions and were excited to hear that their SAE is going to help them grow and gain experience in their chosen future career.
SAE Fair: To help students celebrate their SAE projects and learn more about SAE projects, the FFA officer team has set up an SAE Fair in the Middle School Ag Room. The current display was set up by Corrina Larson and showcases her beef project. The officers will change out the SAE Fair several times throughout the school year.
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students in both first and second hour started the school year learning about fish identification through comparison and contrast. The class also learned about three parts of Agricultural Education – Classroom, Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) and FFA. The focus this week was on SAE. The students ended the week with a little backyard fishing and fish identification.
Animal Science: The students are getting familiar with the Agricultural Education three circle model that includes the classroom, SAE and FFA. The students created a 3-circle model with hula hoops or other materials, labeled them and then we discussed opportunities they can engage in each area. The class was also introduced to the layered curriculum and the assignment charts they will use in class that will provide them with choices in how they want to learn the course objectives. The first unit is Animals in Society and the students will start by analyzing the human and animal bond.
Middle School: The most exciting news at the middle school is that Ag Ed has its own classroom this year! The students were so excited when they entered the classroom and complimented how warm and welcomed they felt. They enjoyed looking at all of the pictures from last year’s Agriscience class activities that are exhibited around the classroom. They were most intrigued by my bitmoji.
The classroom will provide the ability for the students to do more hands-on activities and to examine ongoing projects.
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth graders completed an All About Me Mason Jar that will be hung up in the new MS Ag Room. The students learned about the three parts of Agricultural Education and they collaboratively created a definition for Agriscience. The students are looking up Agriscience topics such as olericulture, pomology, biotechnology, ichthyology, and dendrology to learn about the diversity in the agricultural industry.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: Seventh grade was introduced to SAEs this week and FFA as this is their first year they are eligible to join FFA. The students are excited to experience some of the opportunities available to them through the FFA. The students are signing up to be Middle School FFA Officers, attend the Sectional Leadership Workshop, and to help at the third grade Ag Exploratory Day field trip. The students made an All About Me Mason Jar and they created a three-circle model to learn about all of the experiences available in agricultural education.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: Eighth grade also learned about SAEs and FFA this week. They created models demonstrating the three-parts of agricultural education and made the All About Me Mason Jars. The students are excited for opportunities to be involved in FFA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)