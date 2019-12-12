Columbus agriscience teacher/advisor wins national award; FFA numbers keep growing

FFA activities - this week: Columbus High School agriscience teacher and FFA advisor Glenda Crook was recognized at the NAAE Convention for her service to Wisconsin Agriculture Teachers and for her years of service at the national level as a member of the NAAE Executive Board. Crook’s work over the year to assist teachers across the country with classroom instructional strategies to her leadership on the board was recognized by her colleagues in Region III, which includes the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Crook was one of six regional winners to be recognized at the NAAE Convention in Anaheim, California Friday, Dec. 6. "It was an honor to serve ag teachers across the country and humbling to receive the award from my peers," Crook said. "I have learned so much from ag teachers across the country I felt it was important for me to return the favor and give back to the members and association that has done so much for me."