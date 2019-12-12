Columbus agriscience teacher/advisor wins national award; FFA numbers keep growing

FFA activities - this week: Columbus High School agriscience teacher and FFA advisor Glenda Crook was recognized at the NAAE Convention for her service to Wisconsin Agriculture Teachers and for her years of service at the national level as a member of the NAAE Executive Board. Crook’s work over the year to assist teachers across the country with classroom instructional strategies to her leadership on the board was recognized by her colleagues in Region III, which includes the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Crook was one of six regional winners to be recognized at the NAAE Convention in Anaheim, California Friday, Dec. 6. "It was an honor to serve ag teachers across the country and humbling to receive the award from my peers," Crook said. "I have learned so much from ag teachers across the country I felt it was important for me to return the favor and give back to the members and association that has done so much for me."
Fruit Sale Goal: This is the last week to get your fruit order in! The Columbus FFA Chapter is really close to meeting its goal of $20,000! Help the Columbus FFA members meet their goal.
FFA roster and POA: Columbus FFA officers submitted their FFA roster with a record number of members this year. The Columbus FFA membership is at 161 members! The officers also submitted their chapter by-laws and their Program of Activities (POA) for the 2019-2020 school year. The FFA officers are looking forward to leading this large group of FFA members for the remainder of the school year. The supplemental roster is due March 1 so if anyone would like to be added to the roster, contact Mrs. Crook.
Kids Against Hunger: Columbus FFA members helped pack food for the Kids Against Hunger Saturday, Dec. 7 at St. Jerome’s School. This program provides a great opportunity for volunteers to give during the holiday season to those who are less fortunate and in need in countries outside the U.S. The students learn compassion and caring can make a difference in the lives of many individuals.
Upcoming events
Wedel’s Auction, Dec. 14: Columbus FFA members are encouraged to sign up to help sell concessions with the FFA Alumni at Wedel’s auction. FFA members that work 8 hours can earn funds to either pay for their FFA jacket or to cover registration for a leadership conference. Sign up is in the Ag Room.
Holiday Workshop, Dec. 19: The Columbus FFA will again be hosting the Holiday Workshop for fifth grade students. The workshop includes making ornaments, decorating cutout cookies and learning about where all of our holiday foods and decorations come from on the farm. The FFA officer team will be visited the fifth grade classes Monday afternoon to promote the workshop and to handout flyers and permission slips. FFA members are encouraged to sign up to help.
Gift Wrapping at NICC, Dec. 19: Columbus FFA members have an opportunity to give back to the community by helping wrap gifts for the NICC Foundation. These gifts will go to local families to help them enjoy the holiday season. The FFA is scheduled to help from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. FFA members may sign up in the Ag room.
SAE: The high school students started their SAE projects this week. They completed week 2 SAE by looking at majors and colleges, universities or other post-secondary educational opportunities to acquire the knowledge and skills they will need for their future career. The students watched a video explaining how we have had to flip the college, major and career decision process to career planning, major and college. It just makes more sense to have a career plan and then find a major that supports that plan and a post-secondary institution that offers the major that supports the student’s career.
Columbus High School
Ag Careers and Leadership: The students have been taking a close look at their personalities, characteristics and career interests this past week. They have created posters and charts explaining the path they have been on since kindergarten when it comes to their career choices. They also have evaluated their personality and characteristics as they are related to their family and personal experiences. The students also examined agricultural careers this week and selected one career to create a promotion to share in class. This will help students develop a better sense of the variety of careers available in the agricultural industry.
Agricultural Food Science: This class focused on learning the essence of food science this week. They conducted labs and viewed demonstrations to help them better understand the concepts related to food science. The students also worked on designs to market their PBJ sandwiches and observed the effects of conditions on tomato ripening. The students learned about nutrition and the meaning of food to prepare them for future food science labs. The students are enjoying the benefits of tasting science as well, as they watched a demonstration of toasting bread and frying an egg to see how one element can completely change the characteristics of a substance.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students learned about Wisconsin wildlife animals this week! They worked on reports of one wildlife species and in addition learned about the classification of animals as well as, food webs and food chains.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: The seventh grade students worked on their agricultural crop research this week and prepared a presentation they will share with the class. The students also continued to observe their seed germination experiments to determine if the conditions they created for the seeds to germinate would increase germination rate compared to the control group they placed in wet paper towel in a Ziplock bag in their desk cubby.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The students researched one preservation method this week to create a presentation to share with the class. The students learned about canning and canned pickles. The students enjoy helping with the labs and were willing to help with the preparation and canning process. They are patiently waiting for their pickles to process!
