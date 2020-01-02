Columbus and Fall River grapple with adding two more villages to EMS coverage

The city of Columbus and village of Fall River are considering how its emergency services, provided by LifeStar, will be affected with the addition of Reeseville and Lowell.
According to Columbus Mayor Mike Thom, Reeseville and Lowell requested last fall to be added to LifeStar’s coverage area beginning in January on a partial agreement with the possibility of a full-time contract beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The Columbus Area Emergency Medical Service District Board considered the request in November and communicated with Thom and Fall River Village President Jeff Slotten for consideration.
The Columbus City Council discussed the request at both of its December meetings. There is some concern expanding LifeStar’s coverage area could impact response time for calls in Columbus and Fall River.
Thom and Interim City Administrator David Berner met with Slotten in early December and talked about the effects of adding two additional municipalities to the service. Slotten also sent a letter to the city Dec. 8 detailing the request and talks with the EMS board.
“From my understanding, the intent here is that the agreement we’ve had in place will remain in place, which I think is the most important part we’re concerned about,” Thom said. “As long as LifeStar can achieve the level of service we’ve had in the past, there probably won’t be too many concerns, but it’s going to be up to LifeStar to prove that.”
You have free articles remaining.
Village President Andy Traxler said LifeStar would provide municipalities with a $.40 per capita credit, but he still harbors concerns with the coverage.
“That isn’t worth a life to me,” Traxler said. “If we get a call in Otsego, in Lowell at the same time and a call coming in from Columbus, who is going to respond? That’s the issue I have with this and I don’t think it’s worth $.40.”
Berner said, from discussions with Fire Chief Randy Koehn, that LifeStar is required to have at least one ambulance in the city to respond to emergency calls around the clock. Berner said LifeStar would only respond to calls from Reeseville and Lowell and not surrounding towns. He said Columbus has mutual aid agreements with other local municipalities as well.
“The terms of the contract with the city of Columbus remain the same and they’re obligated to fulfill that,” Berner said. “They have another year with that contact, so that will be coming up for review (later this year).”
Traxler said LifeStar files a monthly report showing volume of calls and response times. He said Council members should take a closer look at the report each month.
“Especially now with the addition of those two locations,” Traxler said.
In a letter to Slotten, EMS board members felt confident LifeStar could still provide quality service to Fall River and Columbus after expansion. The letter also stated Reeseville and Lowell could add representatives to the EMS board if the villages are added to the new contract beginning in 2021.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.