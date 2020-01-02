Columbus and Fall River grapple with adding two more villages to EMS coverage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Village President Andy Traxler said LifeStar would provide municipalities with a $.40 per capita credit, but he still harbors concerns with the coverage.

“That isn’t worth a life to me,” Traxler said. “If we get a call in Otsego, in Lowell at the same time and a call coming in from Columbus, who is going to respond? That’s the issue I have with this and I don’t think it’s worth $.40.”

Berner said, from discussions with Fire Chief Randy Koehn, that LifeStar is required to have at least one ambulance in the city to respond to emergency calls around the clock. Berner said LifeStar would only respond to calls from Reeseville and Lowell and not surrounding towns. He said Columbus has mutual aid agreements with other local municipalities as well.

“The terms of the contract with the city of Columbus remain the same and they’re obligated to fulfill that,” Berner said. “They have another year with that contact, so that will be coming up for review (later this year).”

Traxler said LifeStar files a monthly report showing volume of calls and response times. He said Council members should take a closer look at the report each month.

“Especially now with the addition of those two locations,” Traxler said.

In a letter to Slotten, EMS board members felt confident LifeStar could still provide quality service to Fall River and Columbus after expansion. The letter also stated Reeseville and Lowell could add representatives to the EMS board if the villages are added to the new contract beginning in 2021.

Kevin Damask