Columbus and Fall River school districts wait on year-end decisions

“In Columbus, we are continuing our virtual learning lessons and preparing long term,” Deuman said. “If by chance, we have the opportunity to welcome students and staff safely back into our buildings before the end of the 2019-20 school year, we would do so readily and happily.”

Fall River has already been preparing an online response after a large amount of snow days in 2018-19.

“We had been preparing on an on-line response for snow days given the amount of instruction lost last year,” Raabe said. “We will most likely use on-line learning for snow days only when the number of days of lost instruction is excessive. However, that decision is to be made in the future.”

Deuman said, “While the Columbus School District was aptly prepared to venture into the virtual learning journey as a one to one district, the thought of venturing into online learning for snow days is a discussion the district has considered particularly regarding the topic of the online environment versus face to face instruction.

“As all of our communities continue to traverse the impacts of the pandemic, the Columbus School District is grateful to our families and community members who have shown moments of kindness and support to our students, staff, and families during this time. We extend our best wishes to everyone for continued health and well-being,” Deuman said.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.