Columbus and Fall River schools closed through at least April 3; all activities halted

Thank you for understanding that our school and instruction will not be “business as usual.” We are trying to provide our school community with as much support and services as we can during this unique national event.

1. Our school will be open Monday through Wednesday of this week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for parents to pick up any items which were left in school before our abrupt cancellation. Just come to the front doors and you will be buzzed in. Please know we ask you to pick up what you need and exit as efficiently as possible. We want to respect your rights and that of staff to practice appropriate social distancing procedures.

2. Some classroom teachers will be providing hard copy resources to students for use during this period. Again, you will be notified by classroom teachers if such resources will be made available and when and where to pick up the resources.

3. At this time, we plan on providing meal services for those students who need it. A form to complete with relevant information has been made available to you via email.