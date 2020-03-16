Columbus and Fall River schools closed through at least April 3; all activities halted

As more precautions are put in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, local schools are keeping parents and the community updated.
On Friday, March 13, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all Wisconsin schools to close by March 18. During the weekend, both Columbus and Fall River decided to close its schools effective immediately.
On March 15, Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman posted the following update on the district’s website: “In the best interests of the health of our students, staff, and families, we have decided to close all Columbus schools effective immediately. This closure will extend minimally through Sunday, April 5. This closure applies to all Columbus PK-12 student instruction and extra-curricular activities.
Student Instruction: As previously communicated, our Continuity for Learning Plan will start on Monday, March 30. With this earlier-than-expected closure, students will have two weeks of spring break. (March 15 through March 27.) Watch for further communication on this.
Food Service: For the week of March 15 through March 20 only. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, breakfast and lunch grab bags will be available for pick up from 6:45 a.m. - 9 a.m. Future weeks’ food service information will be available later this week.
During the time of school closure (March 16 – April 5), the following conditions apply:
• All District-sponsored events (concerts, performances, etc.) and out-of-district ﬁeld trips are cancelled.
• All sports and other extracurricular practices and competitions are cancelled.
• School buildings will be open to staff.
• All District facilities are closed for use by internal or external groups. This includes any individual or group that had previously reserved space in our buildings/grounds during this closure period (including the week of March 23 – 27).
Further Information: We will be sending additional information regarding virtual/distance instruction, access to schools to retrieve medications, technology, other personal items needed in the short-term, and other pertinent information regarding this closure. Please take the time to read all of those updates.
With Appreciation and Gratitude: I am so grateful for your patience and understanding as we work through these historical challenges together. Look for follow up communication. Once again, we encourage moments of kindness and support as we work together to ﬁnd understanding of the full impact of the pandemic."
The following statement was released by Fall River Interim Superintendent Dennis Raabe March 16:
“Dear parents, I wanted to get the following information out to you as soon as possible as I know you have questions. However, please understand that events are changing very quickly at all levels and information given now may be altered a short time from now.
Thank you for understanding that our school and instruction will not be “business as usual.” We are trying to provide our school community with as much support and services as we can during this unique national event.
1. Our school will be open Monday through Wednesday of this week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for parents to pick up any items which were left in school before our abrupt cancellation. Just come to the front doors and you will be buzzed in. Please know we ask you to pick up what you need and exit as efficiently as possible. We want to respect your rights and that of staff to practice appropriate social distancing procedures.
2. Some classroom teachers will be providing hard copy resources to students for use during this period. Again, you will be notified by classroom teachers if such resources will be made available and when and where to pick up the resources.
3. At this time, we plan on providing meal services for those students who need it. A form to complete with relevant information has been made available to you via email.
4. Given that all classroom teachers will be providing educational activities during the period we are out of school, we will allow Google Chromebooks to be checked out for those families that don’t have access to technology. Please know that per usual, parents will be responsible for lost or damaged computers. To check out a computer, please contact Jake Hartman, Technology Director, at jhartman@fallriver.k12.wi.us and he will make arrangements with you. All devices are filtered and will be monitored by the school district. School supplied devices are only able to be used by a staff or student username/login. Again, if you have questions please email Mr. Hartman.
5. At this time, you should expect an email from K-2 classroom teachers each day beginning on Wednesday, March 18, which will provide parents with learning activities to be utilized with children, at parents’ discretion, on a daily basis when school is not in session. The 3-5 grade teachers will be providing students with daily activities during the same time span through Google Classroom. Finally, middle school and high school teachers will be providing students with relevant information via Google Classroom.
6. Please know there will be no meal services or additional instructional programming during the scheduled spring break time of March 23 - March 27. All services will resume starting on March 30-April 3.
7. Please know, at this time, instructional activities forwarded to parents and students will be reinforcement, enrichment, and support. We will not be assessing grades for varied reasons and we will not be trying to advance the regularly scheduled curriculum.
8. We have cancelled all school and recreational activities during this time frame.
It may be a bit too optimistic to say that we are definitely going to have school open again on Monday, April 6. I can assure you that we will follow the mandates and guidance of our health professionals. Please know we care for our young people, our families, and our community members. We will do all we can to support and serve you as we mutually face the health concerns which are on most peoples’ minds.”
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.