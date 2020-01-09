Columbus and Fall River students make UW-Madison Dean's List

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Students from Columbus who made the Dean's List include, Samuel Coughlin, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Claire Finucane, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Ashley Henry, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List, Britta Hesselberg, School of Education, Dean's List, Tanner Kirchberg, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Thomas Kolman, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean's List, Kyle Paulson, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean's List, Chloe Roberts, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Erin Wedig, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List.

Students from Fall River who made the Dean's List include, Kylie Colotti, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List and Alyssa Klecker, School of Business, Dean's List.

For questions or concerns about eligibility, please contact deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu.