Columbus announces new COVID-19 precautions; city parks, library closed

Due to concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the city of Columbus took precautions this week to keep residents safe and healthy. The following is an announcement from City Hall sent to the Columbus Journal March 18, before this week's paper went to print. For more up-to-date news on how the virus is affecting the Columbus-Fall River area, go to wiscnews.com/columbusjournal.

Concerning the emergency order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more, the city of Columbus has taken the following precautions:

POLICE DEPARTMENT: The Police Department lobby is closed to the public as of noon on March 18. The office will remain staffed – please call 920-623-5919 for non-emergency situations. Officers will be conducting business by phone unless in-person interaction is necessary. Dial 911 in an emergency.

ELECTIONS – VOTER REGISTRATION – ABSENTEE VOTING: City Hall is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for in-person/absentee voting through Thursday, April 2 and until 5 p.m. April 3. City Hall will also be open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays March 19 - April 2. All voters are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. City Clerk Pat Goebel said March 18 the Senior Center will remain open for in-person voting as the city's polling station April 7.