Columbus announces new COVID-19 precautions; city parks, library closed

Due to concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the city of Columbus took precautions this week to keep residents safe and healthy. The following is an announcement from City Hall sent to the Columbus Journal March 18, before this week's paper went to print. For more up-to-date news on how the virus is affecting the Columbus-Fall River area, go to wiscnews.com/columbusjournal.
Concerning the emergency order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more, the city of Columbus has taken the following precautions:
POLICE DEPARTMENT: The Police Department lobby is closed to the public as of noon on March 18. The office will remain staffed – please call 920-623-5919 for non-emergency situations. Officers will be conducting business by phone unless in-person interaction is necessary. Dial 911 in an emergency.
ELECTIONS – VOTER REGISTRATION – ABSENTEE VOTING: City Hall is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for in-person/absentee voting through Thursday, April 2 and until 5 p.m. April 3. City Hall will also be open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays March 19 - April 2. All voters are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. City Clerk Pat Goebel said March 18 the Senior Center will remain open for in-person voting as the city's polling station April 7.
CONTACTING CITY STAFF: City staff will continue to work during any closure periods and will answer the phone during normal business hours.
PUBLIC MEETINGS: All committees and commissions have been discouraged from holding public meetings until further notice. Staff is currently evaluating the application of technology to avoid public gatherings while still holding meetings, and will distribute information on attending meetings remotely when a solution has been obtained.
MAKING PAYMENTS: Residents must make payments online or use the drop box at City Hall.
PUBLIC WORKS SERVICES: The Public Works office is closed to the public as of noon on March 18, and bulk refuse item drop-off services have been suspended until further notice. City parks are closed effective March 18 and are closed indefinitely. Direct calls regarding DPW services to (920) 633-5908.
MUNICIPAL COURT: Court was in session March 18. Information on subsequent court dates will be forthcoming.
COLUMBUS AREA SENIOR CENTER is closed until further notice. If you have questions or need assistance during this time a staff person can take calls Monday-Friday 7 a.m. 1 p.m. at 920-623-5918. Please watch newspapers, the city of Columbus web page, and CASC Facebook page for updates or changes to this time frame. The Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
FACILITIES CLOSURES: Columbus Public Library, Department of Public Works office, Columbus Area Senior Center, Fireman’s Park Pavilion, All City Parks, Columbus Police Department lobby.
"In order to keep Columbus healthy, we thank you for observing the governor’s Emergency Order Number 5," said Media Coordinator Lisa Wolf. "For more information on the order, please visit dhs.wisconsin.gov."