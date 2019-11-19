When Universal Studios began principal photography on 2009’s “Public Enemies,” a gangster period piece set during the 1930s, they turned to an antique mall in their host city to help bring the past to life.
That mall will have now have a future following its sale to a new pair of stewards, Terry and Shannon Starker, who have taken the reins of the Columbus Antique Mall and Museum from longtime owners Dan and Rose Amato. Wisconsin’s largest antique mall will continue to be open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., seven days a week.
The Amatos, who are in their 80s, decided the time was right to pass of the business. The Starkers, who have worked with the mall as dealers for more than 30 years, decided that they could not let the local landmark close its doors.
“It's just seemed like a kind of a natural progression to take that one step over the line, I guess, and make sure it stays open — that was our goal,” Shannon Starker said.
Featuring 78,000 square feet of vintage goods, the three-story mall boasts more than 400 “booths” of items dating from the 1800s to the 2000s. It is also home to the Christopher Columbus Museum, an exhibition stocked full of salvaged memorabilia from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, an event that commemorated 400 years since Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas.
Inside the mall
The mall itself is a labyrinth of cases, shelving and walls, the latter of which features stencil markings to help guide visitors through the amalgamation of rooms. A promotional brochure brags that one will find the largest selection of glassware in the United States while journeying through the mall.
Some of the shop’s items are so rare that they must be locked behind glass cases, protected from a growing attendance rate that has risen to 120,000 people a year, Dan said. They come from all 50 U.S states, he said, with regulars visiting the site twice a year, Rose added.
“It's during the summer and even more recently, it's unusual to go out in that parking lot and not see an out-of-state plate,” Shannon said.
A small portion of the mall’s visitors even arrive via bus tours.
“Just had one last week,” Rose said. “It was the Depression Glass Club that came from Pewaukee, I believe it was with 26 people and they bought quite a bit of stuff.”
All attendees can enjoy the hospitality of a lounge area on the first floor, which features free coffee, antique publications, tourist information and space for 64 people. The mall even has its own ATM for spontaneous purchases.
Antiques since 1983
The Columbus Antique Mall continues to thrive at its massive 239 Whitney St. location since the enterprise first opened in April of 1983.
“We didn't know what to do with the building to begin with,” Rose said. “We'd go antiquing once in a while with one of our neighbors and she said, ‘Well, why don’t you open a room and sell antiques?’ and so we went ahead and did that — we had to chase the pigeons out.”
As a “turnkey” business, it has worked with dealers from within 90 miles of Columbus to help maintain the mall’s vintage offerings.
“We started out with eight dealers in the first room and more dealers wanted to come in, so we kept opening room after room after room,” Rose said. “And now there's close to 200 (dealers) in here. I wanted to stop, (but Dan) kept on going and I couldn't stop him.”
Now Rose can’t stop either, continuing to attend to the shop daily alongside Dan, as the duo ignore the rules of retirement and help preserve a place that could be considered Columbus’s own vintage treasure.
