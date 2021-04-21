Columbus approves electric vehicle charging station

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved the purchase of an electric vehicle charging station Tuesday that will be placed behind Columbus City Hall.

The city of Columbus is collaborating with WPPI Energy for a grant for the electrical vehicle charging station. City administrator Kyle Ellefson said the charges will be Level 2, which are 220 volts and can provide a charge in just a few hours depending on the vehicle. A level one charger is more suited for residential electric vehicle owners.

Columbus has five state highways running through it. Efferson said that the fueling station will benefit tourism and may have economic benefits.

The city is looking at purchasing a 1 ChargePoint Unit with 2 Plugs that would cost about $10,943. The cost of the station will not come from the general fund. The city of Columbus has an opportunity to collaborate with WPPI Energy for a grant for Electric Vehicle charging stations throughout Columbus. The WPPI grant would cover 50 percent of the costs up to $5,000 for the charging stations. The city’s tourism commission and community developmental authority agreed to fund the rest of the cost for the charging station.