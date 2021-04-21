 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus approves electric vehicle charging station
0 comments
alert top story

Columbus approves electric vehicle charging station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus looks at investing in downtown’s future (copy)

The 100 block of West James Street will be in walking distance of an electric car charging station that will be positioned by Columbus City Hall. 

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved the purchase of an electric vehicle charging station Tuesday that will be placed behind Columbus City Hall.

The city of Columbus is collaborating with WPPI Energy for a grant for the electrical vehicle charging station. City administrator Kyle Ellefson said the charges will be Level 2, which are 220 volts and can provide a charge in just a few hours depending on the vehicle. A level one charger is more suited for residential electric vehicle owners.

Columbus has five state highways running through it. Efferson said that the fueling station will benefit tourism and may have economic benefits.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city is looking at purchasing a 1 ChargePoint Unit with 2 Plugs that would cost about $10,943. The cost of the station will not come from the general fund. The city of Columbus has an opportunity to collaborate with WPPI Energy for a grant for Electric Vehicle charging stations throughout Columbus. The WPPI grant would cover 50 percent of the costs up to $5,000 for the charging stations. The city’s tourism commission and community developmental authority agreed to fund the rest of the cost for the charging station.

Efferson said at a previous meeting that they are estimating the average user will use the plug for three hours which would give them time to visit the downtown area of Columbus.

The station will not need local servicing and will include five years of remote monitoring to ensure the station is operating and up to date.

The stations include technology that allow the drivers to determine if a station is available before they arrive.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Gussel, Bernard "Bud"

WISCONSIN DELLS—Bernard “Bud” Gussel, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Riverwood Senior L…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News