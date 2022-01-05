Columbus approves forming a storm water utility

COLUMBUS – Columbus City Council approved forming a storm water utility for the city during its meeting Tuesday and will ask voters for permission to charge a fee.

City officials will ask voters in an Apriul referendum: “Shall the City of Columbus Storm water Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”

A “yes” vote authorizes the city to collect fees without reducing the tax levy by a corresponding amount in order to meet state levy limits.

Columbus City Council President Ian Gray said creating the utility prior to the referendum, which would fund the utility, is doing things in the correct order.

City administrator Kyle Ellefson said creating the utility had many benefits even if the referendum does not pass. It would allow the city to build funds over time for needed work in the city as well as showing the current expenses for storm water utility in the city of Columbus.

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can spend funds to manage storm water. The referendum will determine how the funds it expends are raised.