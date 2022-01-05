 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus approves forming a storm water utility
Columbus approves forming a storm water utility

The creek that runs through Fireman's Park in Columbus is calm on Oct. 6 but severe storms have caused the water to go over the banks of the creek and run into yards and homes in the area. Columbus City Council approved a storm utility for the city on Tuesday and is going to referendum in April to fund the new utility. 

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – Columbus City Council approved forming a storm water utility for the city during its meeting Tuesday and will ask voters for permission to charge a fee.

City officials will ask voters in an Apriul referendum: “Shall the City of Columbus Storm water Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”

A “yes” vote authorizes the city to collect fees without reducing the tax levy by a corresponding amount in order to meet state levy limits.

Columbus City Council President Ian Gray said creating the utility prior to the referendum, which would fund the utility, is doing things in the correct order.

City administrator Kyle Ellefson said creating the utility had many benefits even if the referendum does not pass. It would allow the city to build funds over time for needed work in the city as well as showing the current expenses for storm water utility in the city of Columbus.

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can spend funds to manage storm water. The referendum will determine how the funds it expends are raised.

 Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

