The Columbus Area Aquatic Center will be adjusting the swimming hours for the remainder of the 2019 swim season in order to investigate and repair a leak that was discovered at the facility recently.
Annual events will take place as planned, including the Back to School Event on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
During the week of Aug. 11, normal hours will still be in effect. Beginning Aug. 19, the hours will be reduced, to 12 p.m.-4 p.m. for open swimming. Swimming lessons, morning and evening lap swim will still be offered.
On the weekend of Aug. 24 and 25, the CAAC will be open for lap swim from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and open swimming between 12 p.m.-7 p.m. The CAAC will close for the season Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
The reduced hours and early close for the 2019 season is necessary to investigate a leak at the facility. CAAC staff will be working with our pool consultant to determine source and impact of the leak so it can be addressed and ready for the 2020 CAAC swim season. The first priority of the CAAC is to ensure the safety of the facility and its patrons.
If any unforeseeable health or safety concerns arise, the adjusted schedule is subject to change, including the special events.
The Columbus Area Aquatic Center apologizes for any inconvenience this action causes as CAAC sincerely appreciates the patronage and support from our swimmers and the Columbus Community.
