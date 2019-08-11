The Columbus Area Art and Author Fair is on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows. Each week leading up to the fair, we’ll introduce you to the artists and authors taking part. This week our focus is on two authors who have written memoirs about their battles with cancer. Kathy Collins will join us at the fair with her title “The Mystic Chaplain: My Story,” and Laura Clark Hansen’s book “Please Send Hats” was finished posthumously by her husband Paul Hansen, who will be joining us at the fair.
Chaplain Kathy Collins’ memoir “The Mystic Chaplain: My Story” is a whirlwind journey that takes you through the throws of fighting cancer to a mystical awakening of the metaphysical world, messages, visions, self-healing, and synchronized events of people put on her path to understanding our oneness. The spiritual healing of her heart, her physical body, and her thinking allowed her to be a bridge between dimensions. Today she uses her gifts to help those transitioning at the end of life, to release the chains of fear regarding death. Her mystical approach to those left behind on the earth plane teaches them to know we are all closer than one thinks.
Collins was born in Milwaukee and raised along the Wisconsin shoreline of Lake Michigan in Port Washington where she graduated from high school before attending Alverno College. Her life experiences of working in the business world, being a volunteer hospice caregiver, and surviving her fight with cancer, gave Collins the tools to fulfill her spiritual journey of transformation to becoming a hospital chaplain. She now resides in Sun Prairie.
Laura Clark Hansen’s memoir “Please Send Hats” tells her moving and often hilarious story of cancer survival. She combines vibrant reflections on her Baby Boomer past as she tells the story about the transformative power that cancer can have as it...rearranges the present...evokes memories of the past, and...forever changes the future. Her memoir emphasizes the importance of early detection, teaches the warning signs of ovarian cancer that we can all be watchful for, while providing hope and inspiration for survivors, their caregivers, and their loved ones. The overall message is one of hope and healing as it follows her journey to rebuild, reclaim and revitalize a life battered and bruised by illness.
Hansen was an actress, playwright and theater producer. She held a Masters Degree in Human Development and was the co-founder of Cornerstone Productions LLC, a theater company dedicated to helping organizations develop exceptional educational and entertaining programs. She co-wrote and performed one woman shows for middle school students and a play celebrating the history of women in sports. She created Supporting Players Trainings and for 15 years she and her husband Paul trained young students how to create scenes about meaningful topics through the use of improvisation. She also wrote and performed a one woman show about her ovarian cancer journey called “Please Send Hats.” She was involved with the Madison Area Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance (WOCA) and also a director/presenter for “Survivors Teaching Students: Saving Women’s Lives,” program that allows ovarian cancer survivors to share their stories and key information about the disease with medical students.
More information is available on the event page, hosted on the Columbus Library’s Facebook page. If you’re an artist or an author wishing to take part, an electronic registration form is on the Facebook event page.
