Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce touts past success, looks for ways to grow

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce reflected on the past year, while facing some important questions about the future at its annual dinner meeting Feb. 3 at Columbus Country Club.

The Chamber celebrated the success of several of its marquee events in 2019, but members of its board of directors emphasized the need for more volunteers and support from Columbus businesses. Board President Rich Luey said Chamber membership has grown steadily since 2015 and the organization is always looking for new members. Membership has risen from 83 members in 2016 to 118 in 2019.

“We are loading up,” Luey said. “That’s where we want to go – just keep moving forward.”

During his presentation at Monday’s dinner, Luey highlighted last year’s top Chamber fundraisers, including Red Bud Days, Stop, Shop and Sip, Firecracker 5, Fourth of July and Christmas holiday parades, and Breakfast with Santa. Chamber members also worked with the Downtown Beautification Task Force to install welcome banners and flower baskets along city light poles, along with lighted wreaths and decorations to the holiday tree outside Columbus Public Library.

For the second-straight year, students from Columbus High School’s FFA program will donate flowers from its greenhouse for the baskets.