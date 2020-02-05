Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce touts past success, looks for ways to grow

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce reflected on the past year, while facing some important questions about the future at its annual dinner meeting Feb. 3 at Columbus Country Club.
The Chamber celebrated the success of several of its marquee events in 2019, but members of its board of directors emphasized the need for more volunteers and support from Columbus businesses. Board President Rich Luey said Chamber membership has grown steadily since 2015 and the organization is always looking for new members. Membership has risen from 83 members in 2016 to 118 in 2019.
“We are loading up,” Luey said. “That’s where we want to go – just keep moving forward.”
During his presentation at Monday’s dinner, Luey highlighted last year’s top Chamber fundraisers, including Red Bud Days, Stop, Shop and Sip, Firecracker 5, Fourth of July and Christmas holiday parades, and Breakfast with Santa. Chamber members also worked with the Downtown Beautification Task Force to install welcome banners and flower baskets along city light poles, along with lighted wreaths and decorations to the holiday tree outside Columbus Public Library.
For the second-straight year, students from Columbus High School’s FFA program will donate flowers from its greenhouse for the baskets.
“All of these events don’t happen without help,” Luey said. “Right now, we have a handful of people. You want to be part of that event, your face is part of that event. You want people coming to you looking and seeing you and seeing your business at the event.”
The Chamber also hosts a downtown farmers’ market throughout the summer and fall. In addition, the Chamber worked with the city on a few large events, such as Safe Trick or Treat at the fire station. At the event, businesses and organizations set up large tables for parents and children to grab candy and meet fellow community members. Chamber Board of Directors Vice President JD Milburn said more than 2,000 people attended the October event.
“That is a great event in terms of exposure for your business,” Milburn said.
Luey said Stop, Shop and Sip, previously known as the Wine Walk, is ideal for welcoming new customers into businesses.
“What we’re trying to do as a Chamber is to get people walking through your door,” Luey said. “They’re seeing your business, they’re seeing what you can do at your business. It’s one of the best things we can do.”
Luey also touted the Chamber’s website and social media channels as a vital tool for local businesses. The website features a list of members.
“If you’re not a Chamber member you’re not on the website,” Luey said. “That’s one of the first places people look when visiting places, the chamber website, to see what’s out there.”
Chamber board member Paula Steiner posed an interesting question: what is our mission statement? Luey said it’s to help local businesses grow, but the statement isn’t listed on the organization’s website.
“We tend to volunteer ourselves quite a bit,” Steiner said. “How does that volunteering coincide? Where do you see the Chamber going in the next five years?”
Luey said volunteering helps get business owners out into the public. Fellow board member Sara Hanna said the board is looking to redefine the Chamber’s mission as it moves into 2020 and beyond. Hanna said the board reorganized within the past few years.
“I want to get us to where it’s not so much one person or five people doing most of the work, it’s getting to where we’re all helping each other,” Luey said.
Steiner also had questions about the board’s bylaws. Hanna said a bylaws meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18. She said the bylaws review should help Chamber operations run smoother.
To learn more about the Chamber, go to columbuswichamber.com.
Presentations and guests
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah), was a special guest at the dinner. Grothman represents Wisconsin’s Sixth Congressional District, which includes a portion of Columbus.
Monday’s dinner also featured a presentation from Chamber Ambassador Megan Huber, a senior at Columbus High School. As part of a scholarship program, Huber will serve as ambassador through the summer.
Fellow CHS students Taylor Raley and Gretta Hanna provided an update on their fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Hanna and Raley’s goal is to raise at least $52,000 for LLS by the first week of March. The high school sophomores held a Bowling for Blood event at Fast Lanes Feb. 1 and have additional events planned the next few weeks.
Chamber member Bob Turner talked about his business Web Wisconsin. Turner designed the Chamber’s revamped website a couple years ago. He mentioned several businesses his company provides digital services for, including James Street Pizza Company. Turner also stressed the importance of having a strong web and social media presence.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.