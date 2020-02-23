Columbus area churches hosting Lent Soup Suppers
During the season of Lent, churches in the Columbus area will host special soup suppers and a Lent worship service every Wednesday.

At each location, the soup supper begins at 5:30 p.m. and ecumenical Lent worship service begins at 7 p.m.

Feb. 26—(Ash Wednesday) Olivet Congregational-UCC

March 4—Columbus United Methodist Church (UMC)

March 11—First Presbyterian Church of Columbus

March 18—Fall River UMC

March 25—Faith Lutheran Church

April 1—Columbus Community Church of the Nazarene

