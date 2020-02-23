Columbus area churches hosting Lent Soup Suppers

During the season of Lent, churches in the Columbus area will host special soup suppers and a Lent worship service every Wednesday.
At each location, the soup supper begins at 5:30 p.m. and ecumenical Lent worship service begins at 7 p.m.
Feb. 26—(Ash Wednesday) Olivet Congregational-UCC
March 4—Columbus United Methodist Church (UMC)
March 11—First Presbyterian Church of Columbus
March 18—Fall River UMC
March 25—Faith Lutheran Church
April 1—Columbus Community Church of the Nazarene