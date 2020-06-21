Columbus Area Endowment grants available
Columbus Area Endowment grants available

At the Columbus Area Endowment Celebration of Service event in 2019, CAE President Henry St. Maurice presents Kane Broskowski with a certificate showing 2019 CAE grant of $1,200 to the Columbus Area Aquatic Center for improved lounge chairs.

 CONTRIBUTED, Arrow Star Photography

The Columbus Area Endowment has launched its 2020 grant cycle.

CAE grants are limited to institutions that serve the people of the Columbus and Fall River area with non-profit status. CAE does not fund endowments, loans or re-grant programs, multi-year commitments, religious activities, individuals or groups without a 501©(3) designation, other foundations, organizations that practice discrimination, political activities, or travel expenses.

Applications are available at madisongives.org/partners/columbus/cae-apply and are due by Sept. 1 to the Columbus Area Endowment, P.O. Box 423, Columbus, WI 53925, or email columbusendowment@gmail.com.

For more information, visit madisongives.org.

