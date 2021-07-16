Columbus-area entrepreneurs growing business: Baking, planting are twins’ strengths

COLUMBUS – They’re not identical twins but they have many things in common.
They both attend Fall River School and spend time at their father’s home in Fall River and their mother’s home in Columbus. Both are into tractor pulls. They both like math and science, with Morgan having a special fondness for reading. Alyssa like gym class.
Morgan and Alyssa Bittner, very soon to be 11 and going into the sixth grade, are also keen bakers. They’re making an impression as shrewd businesswomen at area farmer’s markets.
“Last summer because of COVID we were stuck at home,” said Morgan. “My mom (Carrie Kingston) was working from home and had to find something to occupy us.”
Dad Jason Bittner also shares in the twins’ successes.
Mom and Morgan started planting succulents, defined as “Plants with parts that are thickened, fleshy, and engorged, usually to retain water in arid climates or soil conditions.” For the twins, the plants have the advantage of requiring little care, little water and can be planted in small containers with little or no drainage. They also have the fun of searching for containers at garage sales, discount stores and other locations.
The girls help mom make jams and jellies, and Morgan uses some of those jellies to bake small pies and crisps. The rhubarb in their strawberry/rhubarb jam is grown in their yard. Peaches and strawberries are purchased both locally and from far away, preserved for later use.
Baking can be a production, with Morgan assembling 72 mini-pies for the unfortunately rainy July 7 Columbus Farmer’s Market. She also made 10 strawberry/rhubarb crisps in small bread pans.
Pumpkin and zucchini breads are favorites as well.
Alyssa, a perfectionist, focuses more on baking cheesecakes. She is also good at selling Epicure brand spices and meal kits.
“She loves to bake and she has also made cheesecake for our family,” said Carrie. “New York style cheesecake is one we’re working on now and seeing how people like it.”
“Today we have vanilla cheesecake and chocolate and vanilla swirl,” said Alyssa. “It’s easy to keep cracks from forming by using a water bath. With vanilla it’s hard to get the texture just right.”
“For the past few weeks we’ve been trying out new recipes, and getting a feel for what sells best,” said Morgan. “I enjoy that, and so does my brother Manny, 16.”
Carrie and the girls also sell occasionally at Beaver Dam, Savannah Oaks Community Center, Juneau, Rio and other farmers markets around the area.
Although the girls do things often separately in the family kitchen, they often help each other. Carrie helps in all their enterprises and they all share the profits — whether large or small.
A recent incident saw the girls dumping a sheet pan of pies. The twins received matching burns on their left hands — a coincidence that strikes both as being odd, yet somehow fitting.
In their enterprise the girls learn lessons in business, math and customer service by making change, setting prices, and pitching and selling their products. They also balance costs with profits. Mom sets aside the gains for their futures.
“My biggest thing was to keep them learning during COVID,” said Carrie. “They’re figuring out how to make a living if they need to, seeing what works and what doesn’t. They’ve changed things up as we’ve gone along. They’re experiencing real life lessons.”
The team makes decisions regarding how much to bake based on previous experiences.
“We always make more of what sells out the quickest,” said Alyssa.
“My goal for this week was to add 10 more of each, but I had a little accident,” said Morgan, recounting the previously mentioned disaster.
Manny has the enviable task of eating the things that either don’t turn out perfectly or are brought home after a sale. The disaster for him was a treat.
“Hey, it doesn’t always go perfect, but the show still has to go on,” Carrie said. “It would have been easy to throw them all away but a lot of them were still unharmed. You can’t just give up.”
All enjoy the experience, and are doubtless learning valuable lessons for the future.
“It’s fun,” said Alyssa. “It can be a bit of a hassle getting ready, but it’s worth it.”
Regarding the funds’ use, Morgan has thoughts of attending college while Alyssa thinks a race car might be more fun.
That will be a lesson as well.
