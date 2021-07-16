Columbus-area entrepreneurs growing business: Baking, planting are twins’ strengths

COLUMBUS – They’re not identical twins but they have many things in common.

They both attend Fall River School and spend time at their father’s home in Fall River and their mother’s home in Columbus. Both are into tractor pulls. They both like math and science, with Morgan having a special fondness for reading. Alyssa like gym class.

Morgan and Alyssa Bittner, very soon to be 11 and going into the sixth grade, are also keen bakers. They’re making an impression as shrewd businesswomen at area farmer’s markets.

“Last summer because of COVID we were stuck at home,” said Morgan. “My mom (Carrie Kingston) was working from home and had to find something to occupy us.”

Dad Jason Bittner also shares in the twins’ successes.

Mom and Morgan started planting succulents, defined as “Plants with parts that are thickened, fleshy, and engorged, usually to retain water in arid climates or soil conditions.” For the twins, the plants have the advantage of requiring little care, little water and can be planted in small containers with little or no drainage. They also have the fun of searching for containers at garage sales, discount stores and other locations.