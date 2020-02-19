Columbus Area Historical Society hosting Chili and Soup Luncheon

Columbus Area Historical Society is holding it’s annual Chili and Soup Luncheon Fundraiser on Sunday, Feb 23. The event will be held this year at the Columbus United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m.—2 p.m. It features all you can eat homemade chilis and soups, all the fixings, beverage and deserts.

The tickets are being sold in advance at Forward Pharmacy, Beck & Becker Family Dentistry, or from any CAHS member. Advance adult tickets are $8 and children, $5. ($10 and $5 at the door).

This will be a fun event with a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, and many folks to reminisce with. A presentation will be held at 1 p.m. by Fire Chief Randy Koehn regarding the longtime history of Columbus’ local fire department. Tom Mannlein will also be present with information and history of the Jaeger Mill and Dam in Danville.

There will also be a kiosk presentation of the 100th Anniversary of Columbus (held in 1940) and the Cavalcade program along with another kiosk of the Methodist Church history.

This event has been held for more than 10 years and has outgrown the society’s previous venues by many attendees. The museum downtown has hosted many class reunions by special request and will be opening again in May with new and exciting displays. The fundraisers have also raised enough dollars in past years to sustain the museum in the monthly expenses, in addition to making several improvements to the more than 140-year-old building which houses it.