The Columbus Area Historical Society has received a grant from the Wisconsin State Historical Society for $700. The grant is a matching program so the society needed to raised that amount of funds to apply. Members plan to put UV filtering on all glass in the front of the building, purchase a secure wardrobe closet for storage of textiles and clothing donations, and a few other smaller items. These items will protect the artifacts which are both on display and waiting for display. CAHS thanks donors who contributed so generously.
The society's wish list for July includes a dehumidifier and a cassette player. The group's next project will include oral histories of recollections of Columbus' past and the cassette player will allow us to digitize oral histories. If you are interested in sharing some stories, call Sue Reese at 920-602-6150. Also check out the society on Facebook.
