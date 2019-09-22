The Columbus Area Historical Society will hold a Pie and Ice Cream Social and Fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4-6 p.m., on the Columbus Public Library lawn. A wide variety of scrumptious pies and vanilla ice cream will be served by volunteers from the society and students from Columbus High School.
Cost is $5 for a “pie ticket” and entitles the donor to a slice of pie (or mini-slices of more than one) and a scoop of ice cream.
Also being featured are Desperation Pies from the Depression years of 1929-1939. Resourceful bakers made dessert for the family even though traditional pie ingredients, like cherries or pecans, were too expensive or unavailable. Desperate times called for Desperation Pies, also known as “make-do” pies. With a bit of taste-bud trickery, any ingredient available in the pantry was put to use and today, modern-day chefs are rediscovering these recipes with interest.
Come try a slice of history, sampling such recipes as water pie, vinegar pie, buttermilk pie, oatmeal pie and more.
And, for those afraid of ruining their supper, remember the old adage—eating dessert first means you don’t have to save room for it. Join us for a dessert-first sweet event and support the preservation and protection of Columbus area history.
