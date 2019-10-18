The Columbus Area Historical Society has a few important fundraisers this fall.
The Alice Schmidt auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at 329 S. Dickason Blvd in Columbus. The local historical society will be providing the concessions at the house. Available for purchase while making your bids will be breakfast items, coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider. Stay for lunch and enjoy a hot turkey or beef sandwich with condiments. The society also will be holding a 50/50 raffle for a drawing later in the day.
The society members will also be holding a fundraiser night at Culvers on Monday, Oct. 21. Bring your sweethearts out to dinner (5-8 p.m.) and be waited on by local friends of the museum.
The historical museum in downtown Columbus is in desperate need of an air conditioning unit. Last year enough funds were raised to purchase a new furnace for the building so as to keep visitors attending during the winter. This summer the humidity in the building caused some difficulties with storage. All the donated items need to be kept with the utmost care, just as they would in any museum. Any and all donations towards the AC unit would be greatly appreciated.
The museum has hosted many guests throughout the spring, summer and fall. The final Saturday hours for the season will be Nov. 9, 10-2 p.m. The society will be hosting several high school students and St. Jerome students before that date. However, the society is always more than happy to host a special requested opening. Several groups have toured prior to or after class reunions, as well as service clubs and out of towners who have an interest. Calls can be made to Sue Reese at 920-602-6150 or any other member. New volunteers are always needed so if the upcoming winter will be boring to you, please call. Membership dues are only $10 and our next meeting will be Nov. 12 at the library Annex at 6:30 p.m.
The Historical Society also thanks all who donated to and participated in our Brat Fry and Pie and Ice Cream Social these past few months.
