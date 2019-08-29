Residents in Columbus who have enjoyed its community senior center through the years celebrated a major milestone at the center Aug. 25.
The Columbus Area Senior Center celebrated its 40th anniversary at its downtown location. The building, once an auto-repair shop, has not only been a valuable asset to area seniors, but also a host to many community events and meetings.
“We’ve had Boy Scout meetings here, wedding anniversaries, service group meetings...” said CASC Director Kim Lang. “It really is becoming more of a community center.”
The birthday bash featured cake, ice cream, pizza and entertainment from Shiftwork Karaoke. Lang said almost 90 people attended Sunday’s celebration.
While the center mostly serves seniors in Columbus and Fall River, guests from Marshall, Sun Prairie, Beaver Dam and other area communities often drop by. The senior center is available for special events.
Those who attended Sunday’s party learned about the center’s four-decade history, but also received a glimpse into the center’s future.
“We’re recognizing that the way we serve people needs to change as lifestyles and technology change,” Lang said. “We already have programming that goes beyond the four walls of the center to reach people where they are, and we will be doing much more of that in the future.”
Throughout the week, the center features several fun activities for seniors, hot, nutritious lunches, and a fitness center. For more information, call 920-623-5918, visit cityofcolumbuswi.com or send email to seniorcenter@columbuswi.us.
