The Columbus Area Senior Center is turning 40, and invites the public to come and celebrate with karaoke, pizza, cake, and ice cream.
The Columbus Area Senior Center 40th Anniversary Party takes place 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 25 at 125 N. Dickason Blvd. in Columbus. Shiftwork karaoke will be on site, and free pizza, ice cream, and cake will be served.
Established in 1979, the Senior Center, also known as CASC, is located in historic downtown Columbus next to City Hall.
Kim Lang, CASC’s director, said the anniversary party will be an event for all ages.
“We want the public to know that they’re welcome. Even though our focus is to serve seniors, we have many different age groups that are involved with the center and participate in activities here. We want to celebrate with everyone.”
CASC does indeed serve a wide variety of people. About 75 to 80% of memberships come from seniors in Columbus and Fall River, but there are others who benefit from the center as well.
Guests from the communities of Marshall, Waterloo, Beaver Dam, and Sun Prairie can often drop in for a game of cards or a meal, and the nearby Red Bud Daycare students walk down the street to CASC once a month to share a song and join in an activity. In addition, CASC serves as a meeting place for groups and can be reserved for events.
“We’ve had Boy Scout meetings here, wedding anniversaries, service group meetings,” said Lang. “It (CASC) really is becoming more of a community center.”
One highlight of the anniversary party will be learning the history of CASC, as well as a sneak peek into its future.
“We’re recognizing that the way we serve people needs to change as lifestyles and technology change. We already have programming that goes beyond the four walls of the center to reach people where they are, and we will be doing much more of that in the future.”
