Columbus Area Senior Center closed until April 1
Seniors enjoy a game of cards at the Columbus Area Senior Center on Dec. 15, 2017.

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

The Columbus Area Senior Center, due to precautions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, will be closed from March 16-31. The Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 1-888-742-9233.

Please watch newspapers, City of Columbus web page, and CASC Facebook page for updates or changes to this time frame.

If anyone has questions or need assistance during this time, please contact the Center at 920-623-5918.

"We look forward to seeing you on April 1," said Senior Center Director Kim Lang.

