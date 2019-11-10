The Columbus Area Senior Center will be hosting a Euchre card party in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 17, at 1 p.m.
The cost to participate is $5 per person ($3 for veterans) and includes a soup and sandwich lunch with beverages. Prize payout will be based on participants, so bring your friends! Prizes will be awarded for first through fourth places. Also, bring nickels for Euchres. A drawing will be held for all the Euchres paid in.
November is dedicated to veterans at CASC. There are also several other events being held over the month: Nov. 18-29 participants can create caregivers bags filled with information and items to help those caring for others. These packets will be available at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, the Senior Center and Columbus Public Library.
Nov. 4-17, CASC invites the community to make and send cards for veterans. Premade cards and card making supplies will be provided at the Senior Center and library for area residents to send their personal thanks and holiday greetings.
Nov. 4-22, CASC will hold a clothing and personal care items drive. The items collected will go to assist in-need veterans and their families.
