Columbus Area Senior Center still offering meals through Columbia County ADRC
While the Columbus Area Senior Center remains closed, it is still offering meals through the Columbia County ADRC meal delivery program. 

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Columbus Area Senior Center remains closed until further notice. The Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Chicken and dumpling soup, crackers, green salad, fruit, whole wheat bread

Tuesday: Hungarian goulash over noodles (no mushrooms), mixed vegetables, strawberries, pound cake

Wednesday: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, fruit, brownie, whole wheat bread

Thursday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, ketchup, green beans, fruit

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit

