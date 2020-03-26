Columbus Area Senior Center still offering meals through Columbia County ADRC

Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Columbus Area Senior Center remains closed until further notice. The Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Monday: Chicken and dumpling soup, crackers, green salad, fruit, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Hungarian goulash over noodles (no mushrooms), mixed vegetables, strawberries, pound cake
Wednesday: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, fruit, brownie, whole wheat bread
Thursday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, ketchup, green beans, fruit
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit
